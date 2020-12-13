MEGHAN CATHERINE MIROS / RYAN EDWARD MATTHEWS

Meghan Catherine Miros became the bride of Ryan Edward Matthews at 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Country Club of Little Rock. The Rev. Jay Clark of Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church officiated.

Cathy and Alex Jordan and Greg and Kathy Miros, all of Little Rock, are the parents of the bride. She is the granddaughter of Larry and the late Sue Walters List and Jenning Bryan and the late Donna Axum Whitworth, all of Dallas; Frank Warren Miros; the late Elizabeth Sokora; and Elizabeth Kay and the late Joe Weldon Marchant of Fort Smith.

The groom is the son of Jane and Edward Matthews of Austin, Texas. He is the grandson of the late Helen Harvey and Wallace Benjamin Matthews and Vernon Monroe and late Sue Tillman Hull.

Vows were exchanged in the club's Garden Room, which was decorated with arrangements of cascading wedding flowers. Nuptial music was by the Jarboe String Quartet.

The bride, given in marriage by her father, wore an ivory silk A-line gown. The bodice had a sweetheart neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves and a sheer lace back. The lace design of the tulle overlay extended down the skirt finishing at the hem. She wore a cathedral-length raw-edge veil and carried a cascade of roses, delphinium and Delilah.

Emily Hoopes of Dallas served as her sister's maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Courtney Adcock Decker of Fayetteville; Kelsey Lyle of Little Rock; Hayley Hillis Davis of Springdale; Maggie Turner Black of Dumas; Rose Faherty of Oklahoma City; and Karlee DeHaan, of Jacksonville, Fla. They wore black A-line gowns of luxe tulle and carried smaller versions of the bridal bouquet.

Flower girls were Elise and Caroline Davis, cousins of the bride, and Tila Matthews, niece of the groom.

Mark Matthews of Austin, Texas, brother of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen were Marshall Mays and Bryn Mueller, both of Fort Worth; Edmondson Sella and Hayden Hoffman, both of Dallas; Patrick Wiggins and Drew Rowell, both of Shreveport; and Joe Curry of Austin. Ushers were Stephen Duhe of Baton Rouge, Ryan Hoopes of Dallas and Wiley Lavigne of Shreveport.

A reception at the club followed the ceremony. Tables were centered with candelabra, boxwood, magnolia and roses. Music was by the Gary Goin Group of Memphis.

The bride has a master's degree in accounting from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, and is a certified public accountant. She is a tax manager with BKD CPAs and Advisors in Dallas.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in construction management from Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge. He is a department manager for Surveying and Mapping LLC in Dallas.

After a wedding trip to Barbados, the couple will reside in Dallas.