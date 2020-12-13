Nonprofit mission plays Saint Nick with pickup

Santa made stops at the homes of several boys and girls who have been especially good this year over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The weekend of Nov. 27-29, Santa -- played by Little Rock lawyer Robert Newcomb -- rolled up to the homes in a shiny red pick-up truck. His personalized license plate? Well SANTAC, of course. Newcomb has been known for years for his portrayal of the jolly old elf at many fundraisers.

This time, Newcomb was helping the Ozark Mission Project. His daughter Bailey Faulkner is its executive director. Families who wished to participate made donations to the project.

The goal of the fundraiser was to raise money needed for emergency projects like the building of wheelchair ramps and the painting of houses.

Ozark Mission Project is a nonprofit mission of the Arkansas Area United Methodist Church. The project sends youth groups to campsites and churches around Arkansas where they work in the communities. More information about the project is available ozarkmissionproject.org.

-- Story and photos

Special to the Democrat-Gazette