BOXING

Joshua KOs Pulev in 9th

Anthony Joshua retained his world heavyweight titles with a ninth-round knockout of Kubrat Pulev on Saturday in London, potentially setting up an all-British fight against Tyson Fury to be the undisputed champion of boxing's marquee division. Joshua had already knocked down Pulev three times when he unleashed a right hook that sent the 39-year-old Bulgarian to the canvas once again. This time, Pulev couldn't get up. After months of boxing matches in empty British venues, up to 1,000 spectators were inside Wembley Arena to see Joshua make his first defense of the WBA, IBF, WBO titles since regaining them in a rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr. Now he has done away with the durable but one-dimensional mandatory challenge of Pulev, Joshua can turn to his ultimate goal of being undisputed champion -- the first in the heavyweight division since Lennox Lewis in 1999.

GOLF

Kuchar/English lead Shootout

Matt Kuchar and Harris English took a five-stroke lead Saturday in the QBE Shootout in Naples, Fla., opening and closing with long birdie runs for an 11-under 61 in modified alternate-shot play. Kuchar and English birdied the first five holes on Tiburon Golf Club's Gold Course, then ran off six in a row on Nos. 12-17. They had a 25-under 125 total after opening the 12-team event Friday with a 58 in the scramble format. The final round will be better ball. Kevin Na and Sean O'Hair, the first-round leaders at 56, were second after a 68.

FOOTBALL

Arizona fires Sumlin

Arizona fired Coach Kevin Sumlin following a blowout loss to rival Arizona State that extended a record losing streak. Sumlin was fired Saturday, less than 24 hours after a 70-7 loss to Arizona State that stretched the Wildcats' losing streak to 12 games spanning two seasons. Athletic Director Dave Heeke said the school will honor the terms of Sumlin's existing contract, including a $7.5 million buyout. Sumlin entered this year on the hot seat after the Wildcats closed the 2019 season with seven consecutive losses. Arizona lost by four to Southern California to open this season, but suffered lopsided setbacks to Washington and UCLA. The Wildcats blew an early 13-point lead to Colorado last week and were run over by the Sun Devils after allowing two touchdowns in the first 56 seconds.

S. Alabama hires Wommack

South Alabama has hired Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack to take over its team. South Alabama announced the hiring of the 33-year-old on Saturday, making him the youngest current head coach in FBS. Wommack replaces Steve Campbell, the former University of Central Arkansas coach who was fired six days earlier after a 4-7 season. Wommack, who is in his third season as linebackers coach and second as the defensive coordinator at Indiana, is a candidate for the Broyles Award given to the nation's top assistant coach. He helped the Hoosiers lead the nation with 17 interceptions and rise to a No. 8 national ranking. Wommack, a former University of Arkansas fullback, was South Alabama's defensive coordinator and linebackers coach during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Herman staying at Texas

Texas has ended widespread speculation about Coach Tom Herman's future, announcing Saturday he will return in 2021 for his fifth season with the No. 23 Longhorns. While Herman has never had a losing season with the Longhorns, they have made only one appearance in the Big 12 title game during his tenure and now have gone 11 seasons since their last conference championship in 2009. Herman has three seasons remaining on a guaranteed contract that is due to pay him more than $6 million per year. The 45-year-old coach is 31-18 at Texas, including a 1-4 record against arch-rival Oklahoma, and is 53-22 overall including his two seasons as head coach at Houston.

SOCCER

Columbus claims MLS title

Lucas Zelarayan scored midway through the first half and added the clincher in the 82nd minute and the Columbus Crew won their second MLS Cup title, beating the defending champion Seattle Sounders 3-0 on Saturday night in Columbus, Ohio. Derrick Etienne Jr. also scored in the first 45 minutes for Columbus. The Crew withstood Seattle's second-half pressure and finally celebrated after Zelarayan's goal. Zelarayan, the MLS newcomer of the year and largest signing in franchise history, was the best player on the field on a night the Crew were playing short-handed. Columbus was without midfielders Darlington Nagbe and Pedro Santos after both tested positive for covid-19 this week. Columbus claimed its first title since 2008 and denied Seattle a chance at being just the fourth back-to-back champions in league history.

World Heavyweight boxing champion Britain's Anthony Joshua and challenger Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev, left, during their Heavyweight title fight at Wembley Arena in London Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (Andrew Couldridge/Pool via AP)

