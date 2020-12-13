Oil and Gas Report

The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission issued four well recompletions in the week ended Dec. 4. By county, they were:

WELL RECOMPLETIONS

CLEBURNE -- Merit Energy Co. LLC of Dallas for Bill Hunt No. 11-10 5-7H18, 24-hr. prod. 472 in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 7,173 ft., perf. 2,564.5-7,025.01 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 323 ft. FSL & 1,361 ft. FEL and BHL: 439 ft. FSL & 1,557 ft. FEL of Sec. 7-11N-10W. Workover done Oct. 30.

JOHNSON -- Merit Energy Co. LLC for JR B Pope No. 2, 24-hr. prod. 125 in McGuire/Lower Allen Form. of Knoxville Fld. Drilled to TD: 6,500 ft., perf. 5,745-6,047 OA ft. Loc. 1,320 ft. FNL & 1,200 ft. FEL of Sec. 31-9N-22W. Workover done Oct. 26.

LOGAN -- Merit Energy Co. LLC for Friddle No. 3-4, 24-hr. prod. (T) Middle Atoka in (C) Middle Atoka Form. of B-44 Fld. Drilled to TD: 6,988 ft., perf. 1,644-2,520 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 1,226 ft. FSL & 560 ft. FEL and BHL: 1,250 ft. FSL & 547 ft. FEL of Sec. 4-6N-27W. Workover done Nov. 19.

Merit Energy Co. LLC for Noren RW No. 2-6, 24-hr. prod. 18 in Orr/Brentwood/M. Hale Form. of Aetna Fld. Drilled to TD: 6,288 ft., perf. 5,558-6,130 OA ft. Loc. 1,320 ft. FSL & 1,320 ft. FWL of Sec. 6-8N-26W. Workover done Oct. 30.

ABBREVIATIONS

Loc. -- location; Perf. -- perforations; FEL -- from the east line; FNL -- from the north line; FSL -- from the south line; FWL -- from the west line; FEUL -- from the east unit line; FWUL -- from the west unit line; FNUL -- from the north unit line; FSUL -- from the south unit line; MCF -- thousand cubic feet; bbl -- barrel; MD -- measured depth; TD -- total depth; TVD -- true vertical depth; PBTD -- plug back total depth; BHL -- bottom hole location; PBHL -- proposed bottom hole location; SHL -- surface hole location; OA -- overall; N/A -- not available.