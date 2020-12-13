Pet of the Week

Binks is a gentle giant who recently had a 3-week sleepover with a foster family who reported that he loves nothing more than to curl up on the couch and hang out with his people. He also really enjoyed the kitty tower. We're not sure what caused his ears to look crinkled but we think they're absolutely adorable. Binks is 8 years old and qualifies for our Golden Opportunity program -- any pet over 8 years old can be adopted by someone in their Golden Years (65+) for an adoption fee of $25. Thanks to a grant from the BISSELL Pet Foundation, Cabot Animal Support Services is offering "reduced" rate adoption fees as part of the "Empty the Shelter" campaign.

Binks and friends can be adopted through Cabot Animal Shelter. More information is available at (501) 843-2021 and cabotar.gov.