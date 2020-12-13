Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded Nov. 9-Nov. 13:

Bailey's Overbrook Apartments, LLC to Overbrook North Little Rock, LLC, 5901 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, Ls1, 2B, 3, 4B, 2A & 7A Blk. A, Overbrook, $31,000,000.

Indian Hills Apartments, LLC to Indian Hills North Little Rock, LLC, L1 B200, Indian Hills, $15,000,000.

Overbrook V, LLC to Overbrook North Little Rock, LLC, 5901 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, Ls1, 2B, 3, 4B, 2A & 7A Blk. A, Overbrook, $9,000,000.

Cross Street Service, Inc. to Greenway Equipment, Inc., Lot AR, A. M. & F. Commercial, $1,950,000.

SHG Management, LLC to Hotel Le Rock, LLC, 625 W. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, Ls1-6 B127, Original City Of Little Rock, $1,680,000.

John and Kimberly Hartsfield to Julie Kay Stallcup/Julie Kay Pitts and The Julie Kay Pitts Revocable Trust, Ls13-14 B6, Pleasant Valley, $1,300,000.

JCJ Holdings, LLC to Tom Baxter and The Stonegate Trust, Ls84-85, Shadowlawn, $1,265,000.

The Wilson Co. to Momi Holdings, LLC, 1400 S. University Ave., Little Rock, Pt. Blk. 60 & Pt. Blk. 58, Taylor And Bodeman; Ls1-3 B3, Cox's- Taylor And Bodeman, $980,000.

John K. and Carol W. Harris and The Harris Family Revocable Trust to David R. and Kelli McEntire, 84 Sologne Circle, Little Rock, L21 B93, Chenal Valley, $980,000.

Moore Broadway, LLC to VD2, LLC, Pt. W/2 NE 17 & Pt. SE NW 17-1S-13W, $750,000.

Broadway Park, LLC to Harry D. and Mildred W. Loucks, 117-121, W. Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive, Little Rock, Units A, B, C, D, E, F, G & H, The Charles Place Condominiums HPR (Ls1-2 B65, Original City Of Little Rock), $730,000.

AFF-A Real Estate to Greenway Equipment, Inc., Tract A, A. M. & F. Commercial, $650,000.

Hess Custom Construction, LLC to Lance and Abby Berry, 311 Ensbury Drive, Little Rock, L12 B101, Chenal Valley, $635,000.

Dumont Construction, LLC to John Jacob and Mary Grace Lively, 83 Falstone Drive, Little Rock, L35 B136, Chenal Valley, $597,000.

Laney and Mary Jane Briggs to Aimee-Claire Feland and William P. Feland II., 1 Lenon Drive, Little Rock, Ls19-20, South Normandy, $482,000.

William C. and Theresa A. Culp and The William C. And Theresa A. Culp Family Trust to Yijun Ding and Xiu Ye, 11560 Rivercrest Drive, Little Rock, L63 B1, Walton Heights, $470,000.

Julie S. and Owen C. Noegel to Anna Szwedo and Edward N. Drew, 2 Laval Court, Little Rock, L94 B51, Chenal Valley, $467,000.

Icon Homes, LLC to Michael S. Lundy and Lucy A. Newton, 207 Sezanne Drive, Little Rock, L52 B125, Chenal Valley, $457,940.

John William and Linda Kay Barger and The John And Linda Barger Living Trust to Sven Hida, 11 Ledge Rock Cove, Little Rock, L16 B18, Woodlands Edge, $450,000.

C. Barnett Grace and The C. Barnett Grace Revocable Trust to Edward and Hillary Jackson, Lot G B2, East Palisades, $433,333.

7820 Property, LLC to Bark Avenue, LLC, 7820 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, Ls8-12 B22, Bellevue, $426,800.

Ken Hays Realty, LLC to Richard and Shea Sisk, 9724 Hickory Heights Drive, Sherwood, L11, Miller Heights, $425,000.

Roger and Freida Duren to Alignment Properties, LLC, L22 B201, Park Hill NLR, $425,000.

Sled Dog, LLC to Arkansas Family Dental Properties, LLC, Ls10-11 B21, Pulaski Heights, $425,000.

Elite Home Designs, LLC to Brian W. and Jodi N. Orell, 8717 Trail Creek Drive, Sherwood, L46 B5, Creekside, $415,000.

Gary C. and Nancy Cochran Tippit to Matthew August and Lindsey Nicole Dail, 4 Loria Court, Little Rock, L31, Hickory Grove Phase II, $412,500.

Construction Arts, Inc. to Martin D. and Sueann Pace, 5 Belles Fleurs, Little Rock, L3, Belles Fleurs, $399,900.

Dillon Homes & Real Estate, Inc. to Lanny Lynn and Pamela Ann Landis, 824 Wildcreek Circle, Little Rock, L13 B8, Wildwood Place, $390,000.

John Lee and Janet Aylene Chavis to Rochelle and Lawrence D. Ott, 613 E. Woodruff Ave., Sherwood, L134-2, Sylvan Hills, $388,000.

WNLR Investments, LLC to DD4 Maumelle, LLC, Ls1R, 2-3 & 7, WNLR Commercial, $377,992.

MC&T Holdings, LLC to Town Creek, LLC, Pt. SW SE 34-3N-13W; L1, Maumelle Diamond Center, $375,000.

Motal Construction Co., Inc. to Rosa Ivette Mendoza Hernandez and Beau James Bienvenu, 8 Benham Lane, Little Rock, L15 B7, Sienna Lake, $374,500.

Randy James Construction Co., Inc. to Maria Jan Hill and The Maria Jan Hill Revocable Trust, 108 Willow Point Drive, Little Rock, L93 B2, Copper Run Phase I, $374,295.

Lance and Abby Berry to Cassandra Leigh and John Paul Rector, 115 Quapaw Trail, Maumelle, L40, Osage Falls, $370,000.

John K. and McCall Harriman to Christopher Louis and Olivia Parsons Turansky, 29 Glasgow Court, Little Rock, L22 B21, The Villages Of Wellington, $370,000.

Keith D. and Tara S. Fleshman to Jean-Christophe Say and Sylvie Lim, 14608 Brown Bear Drive, Little Rock, L73, Longlea X Phase 3, $365,000.

Christopher and Christy Milligan to David Crow, 4 Kaylin Drive, Little Rock, L5, Nob Hill Heights, $360,000.

Hines Homes, LLC to Marci Iline and Jason Michael Rhodes, 118 Natural Trail, Maumelle, L1733, The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase XXIV-A, $355,000.

The Bank Of New York Mellon and The Bank Of New York to The Bank Of New York Mellon and The Bank Of New York, Pt. SW NE 27-3N-14W, $338,734.

William R. and Elizabeth W. Bowes to Ruth E. and Loyd E. Lindsey Jr., L33 B22, Chenal Valley, $325,000.

Matthew and Natasha Robinson to Lynda Sherwood Taylor, 10 Wellington Colony Drive, Little Rock, L4 B14, The Villages Of Wellington, $320,000.

Best Real Estate Investments, LLC to Nicholas A. Bradford and Stuart L. Spencer, 14 Woodberry Road, Little Rock, L96, Longlea, $320,000.

Benjamin D. and Karen W. Saxon to Kyle and Amber Hendricks, 51 Nob View Circle, Little Rock, L249, Leawood Heights Third, $319,900.

Dayong and Lin Yang to Nacarra Hite, L244, Capitol Lake Estates Phase 1B, $309,000.

Meridith and Sam Alverson Jr., to Kristen E. Bridges, 102 La Marche Place, Little Rock, L18R, LaMarche Place Villas Replat, $307,630.

Billy Stain Construction, LLC to Andrew Coe and Kayla Jackson, 1113 Tahoe Drive, Maumelle, L25 B27, Maumelle Valley Estates Phase XVIII, $304,000.

David Wilson Daily and The Estate Of James Herbert Daily to Nancy S. Daily and The Nancy Daily Living Trust, L9, Montagne Court Phase II, $300,000.

Betty Veneva Reaves to Rodolfo and May Lapuz, 7625 Garden Way Drive, Sherwood, L8 B4, Gap Creek, $300,000.

Marques and Aveya Holt to Chelsea B. and Carlos W. Weaver, 168 Pebble Beach Drive, Little Rock, L6 B5, Hickory Ridge Phase II, $300,000.

Euro-Homes, Inc. to Angela M. Brooks, 9860 Cliffside Drive, Sherwood, L1 B15, Creekside, $299,500.

James and Secret Stacy to Chad Merritt and Audrey Freshwater, 35224 Ark. 107, Cabot, Pt. SW SW 35-5N-11W (Faulkner County), $295,000.

Amy Nichelle DeCastro and David and Elizabeth Bubbus to Jian Liu and Shuang Feng, 35 Highlander Drive, Little Rock, L24, Stonecreek Village, $290,000.

Don Bearden and Tamara Havner to Josh Garside, 4 Drive Lane, Little Rock, L611, Kingwood Place, $289,000.

Carol J. Trana to John H. and Elisa S. Kibbey, 14210 Saint Michael Drive, Little Rock, L648, St. Charles, $286,000.

The David And Ruth Altrui Revocable Trust to Steven L. and Nancy K. Sparks, 6601 Gap Point Circle, Sherwood, L1 B3, Gap Creek, $285,000.

Steve English to Agnes C. Gregory and The Agnes C. Gregory Revocable Trust, L9 B1, Wildwood Place, $280,000.

Johnny David and Cristi Copeland and The Copeland Living Trust to Scott F. Wolf, 13001 Fortson Road, Jacksonville, Pt. SE SE 7-4N-11W, $280,000.

Bonnie Sue Reedy to Scott F. Wolf, 13001 Fortson Road, Jacksonville, Pt. SE SE 7-4N-11W, $280,000.

Forward Properties, LLC to VBKH, LLC, Ls264 & 231, Wakefield Village; L5, Springtree Village; L6 B1, Sandon; L53, Winston Section C, $270,000.

Mark and Linnay Dugger to Serry and Fati Samura, 31 Chicot Drive, Maumelle, L84, Edgewater Phase II, $265,000.

Alan and Jill Sanden to Aaron and Jesaldine Luistro, 13900 Napoleon Road, Little Rock, L73, Carriage Creek Phase I, $260,000.

Maggie M. and Jamie L. Strickland to Anita F. and Walter J. Belew Jr., 9516 Meadow Valley Drive, Sherwood, L78, Millers Glen, $260,000.

Jeffrey Dwight and Margaret Ann Eldred to Ali Nazar Khan and Yasmeen Fnu, 106 Corondelet Lane, Maumelle, L1300, The Quarters- The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase 20, $260,000.

Cody and Blake Kees to Nader G. Afsordeh, 6608 Longwood Road, Cammack Village, L61, Cammack Woods, $259,000.

Lance Copeland Construction, Inc. to Marvin Lee and Linda Faye Gillespie, 5204 Rope Trail, Jacksonville, L19, Jaxon Terrace Phase 13, $257,400.

Seymour Real Estate, LLC to Patrick Michael and Laura Wardlow, 1727 Erving Ridge Loop, Cabot, L21, Gladewood Heights Phase I, $250,000.

Donna C. and Stephen B. Whiting to Daniel Foster and Elizabeth A. Guthrie-Foster, 13 Coronado Circle, North Little Rock, L69 B20, Indian Hills, $239,900.

Leo James and Margaret Ann Eminger and The Eminger Living Trust to Tenesha J. Brown, 6 Degray Cove, Maumelle, L27, Edgewater Phase I, $230,000.

William Kirby and Gretchen Ann McCalister to Kalder L. Jameson and Jeffrey Curry-Ledbetter, 2114 N. Arthur St., Little Rock, L10 B3, Altheimer, $229,000.

Bo Cody and Leslie Dickinson to Qin Liu, 127 Margeaux Drive, Maumelle, L770R, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $226,500.

Michele R. Hutchison to Arlene F. Gill, 7227 Richwood Road, Little Rock, L481, Kingwood Place, $220,500.

Jay Robbins to Abigail Lynnette Sowell, 301 Beckwood Drive, Little Rock, Pt. NW NW 1-1N-13W, $219,000.

Cope Homes, Inc. to Kimberly Aileen and Damian Jacob Simpson Jr., 5209 Rope Trail, Jacksonville, L32, Jaxon Terrace Phase 13, $214,200.

Chad Douglas and Alexis Dietrich to Hummad Tasneem and Shefa Khan, 26 Emerald Drive, Maumelle, L216, North Pointe, $214,000.

Charles E. and Valladia Seel to Michele D. Leonard, 45 Eagle Nest Court, Little Rock, L748, The Hills Phase II- Otter Creek Community, $213,000.

Queenbeejelly Modern Fabrics, LLC to Tamara Thomas, 2225 S. Main St., Little Rock, L23, Rapley Estate, $210,000.

James E. and Gail Peacock to Gina Ashabranner, 4318 Amy Lane, Jacksonville, Ls18 & 18F, Fair Oaks, $205,000.

Christopher W. and Courtney Jones to Emerson Scott Davis, 722 N. Harrison St., Little Rock, Ls19-20 B16, Lincoln Park- Pulaski Heights, $200,000.

David and Janet Shatley to James E. and Linda L. Miles and The Miles Living Trust, Pt. W/2 NW SE 10-1N-14W, $200,000.

Wendy Kay Moore to Tyronza Dobbins Jr., 12605 Faulkner Lake Road, North Little Rock, L2 B1, Stone Links, $200,000.

New Home Estates Corp., Inc. to Robert and Sharmain Mosby, 1804 Whitehaven Drive, North Little Rock, L8 B2, Northbrook, $199,335.

Joshua D. and Sally A. McDonald to John William Barger, L69, St. Charles, $199,150.

Kustommade Properties, LLC to Aaron and Lindsey Hughes, 1600 W. 19th St., Little Rock, L16 B2, Fleming And Bradford, $195,000.

Lindsay Blohm and Jason Michael Ball to John Garrett, 5109 G St., Little Rock, L3 B41, Pulaski Heights, $195,000.

Graywalt Properties, LLC to Santoshi Krupa, LLC, L3 B4, Longstreth, $195,000.

Daniels' Investments, LLC to Shanice M. Fuller, 4404 Westridge Drive, North Little Rock, L5, Bickerstaff's- Smith, $193,000.

Matthew R. and David F. Bridges to Janjira and James V. Le, 7424 Ouachita Drive, Little Rock, L390, Briarwood, $190,000.

Phyllis A. Slater to Kenneth Lee and Brandy Shanta Anderson, 12 Sallisaw Court, North Little Rock, L24 B6, Indian Hills, $189,900.

Patricia Ann and Arthur Gerald Larsson Jr., to Gregory and Lina Haug, 189 Marseille Drive, Maumelle, L306, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $188,000.

Margaret R. Wilson to Patrick S. Phelan and Anna C. Waddell, 715 N. Fillmore St., Little Rock, Ls3-4 B13, Lincoln Park, $187,000.

Whitwell, Inc. to VD2, LLC, Pt. W/2 NW SW, Pt. E/2 NW SW, Pt. NE SW & Pt. SE SW 17-1S-13W, $185,334.

Jacob and Erin Huffmire to Ann Thompson, 5409 N. Vine St., North Little Rock, L8 B3, Pike View, $182,500.

Correena K. Carson to Edwin D. Spicer, 3504 McCord Drive, North Little Rock, L2 B56, Lakewood, $179,900.

Drew S. and Casey Squires to Baron B. Harris, 1409 Sweetgum Lane, North Little Rock, L13, Cypress Crossing, $179,000.

Leah Ameilia Sutherland/Leah A. Nichols to Alex Ebmeyer, 170 Diamond Pointe Drive, Maumelle, L188, West Pointe, $177,000.

John Wright Construction Co, Inc. to Joe Harris Jr., L1, Frenchmen Woods, $175,000.

Thomas G. and Tamyan W. Chapin to Amberley Peterson, 7 Patty Lane, Sherwood, L15, Georges Replat Phase 3- Hankins, $174,900.

Jason and Marci Rhodes to Lauren Sowell, 6912 Pontiac Drive, North Little Rock, L1 B25, Indian Hills, $172,000.

Rausch Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC to Kierra Tashae Rabion, 6925 White Oak Way, North Little Rock, L267R, Trammel Estates Phase VI-A, $170,639.

Asmar Stewart and Thaspin, LLC to Kiara Hamilton, L6 B32, Weldon E. Wright, $170,000.

Chris Clark to Addyson Renee Hipps, 1601 Mesquite Drive, Little Rock, L40, Point West Third Phase III, $168,500.

Brandon and Laura McEwen to Kristen B. and Michael D. Houston Jr., 6070 Allwood Drive, North Little Rock, L3 B3, Countryside, $167,900.

Brent Lee Philpot to Jacob Estes, 507 W. A Ave., North Little Rock, L14 B36, Park Hill NLR, $164,000.

Marsha Pounder Edgman to Mona Dee Nutt, 2200 Andover Court, Apt. 802, Little Rock, Apt. 802, Andover Square HPR, $163,900.

John and Pam Morton to Graham Smith Construction, LLC, L13 B83, Chenal Valley- The Arbors, $160,000.

Elizabeth Guthrie-Foster and Daniel W. Foster to Victoria P. and Ryan C. Scott, 4027 Glenmere Road, North Little Rock, L7 B1, Lakewood, $160,000.

Rausch Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC to Micaela Rosalie and Walter Antonio Portillo, 7117 Ridgemist Lane, North Little Rock, L631, Trammel Estates Phase IV-B, $159,690.

Elizabeth Ann Carlton and The Elizabeth Ann Carlton Revocable Trust to Deidre R. Gray and Damon Warbritton, 1807 Fair Park Blvd., Little Rock, L10 B18, Cherry & Cox, $158,000.

Hunter and Sarah Oden to Andrew J. and Rebekah N. Thompson, 1701 Lilac Circle, Little Rock, L51, Riverside, $155,000.

Rausch Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC to William and Sharon R. Holloway, 1301 Yarrow Drive, North Little Rock, L454, Faulkner Crossing Phase 9, $152,665.

Kenneth E. Roush to Terry and Mojgan Watson, 215 S. Valentine St., Little Rock, L12 B2, Beach, $152,000.

Daniel W. and Sarah Bowen to Keri Caitlin Bryant, 26 Wagon Wheel Court, Little Rock, L105A, Point West Second, $152,000.

Leonie Meredith to Tony Meredith, Pt. SE SW 14-3N-13W, $150,000.

Tara Christine Jeffries and The David Joel Bush Living Trust to Ethan Paul, 804 Vine St., Jacksonville, Ls13-14, Grace Brown, $150,000.