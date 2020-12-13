State reports 1,450 new covid-19 cases, 34 more deaths

Barbara McDonald, an advanced practice registered nurse for UAMS, screens patients Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 during a drive-thru covid-19 testing at the Lonoke Community Center. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,450 new covid-19 cases on Sunday. It also reported 34 more deaths linked to the coronavirus, raising the state's tally to 2,945.

Of the new cases, 1,248 were classified as confirmed based on a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, and 202 were classified as probable based on a faster, less-accurate test.

Twenty of the deaths reported on Sunday were classified as probable, and 14 were listed as confirmed, according to the Health Department.

The number of hospitalizations decreased by 14, to 1,057. The number of patients on a ventilator increased by four, to 181.

In a tweet on Sunday afternoon, Gov. Asa Hutchinson noted the decrease in hospitalizations as well as the decline in new cases when compared to last Sunday's new-case total. One week ago, 1,542 new cases were reported.

"We must continue to be diligent and do our part," Hutchinson said.

Among Arkansas counties, Pulaski County led in terms of new cases reported on Sunday, with 180, followed by Washington County with 121.

The state's count of active cases declined by 94, to 21,395, after reaching a record high on Saturday. It was the first time in five days that the state did not set a record for active cases, but Sunday's tally was still the second-highest since the pandemic began.

