Tinsel hung with care: Downtown Little Rock dazzles with Christmas tree lighting

Chris Teem and his dog Max pose with Mr. and Mrs. Claws on 11/30/2020 in downtown Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

A high-tech tree with dancing lights is the focus of Holidays on Main. The tree on the corner of Main Street and Capitol Avenue was lighted on Nov. 30 during a livestream event.

On hand to kick off Holidays on Main were Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., Downtown Little Rock Partnership (DLRP) Executive Director Gabe Holmstrom and Little Rock Zoo Director Susan Altrui.

Altrui, who brought along Mr. and Mrs. Claws, noted that despite the pandemic, they weren't going to let the Grinch steal Christmas this year. After a countdown, the tree was lighted creating a dazzling display of changing lights and patterns. To top it off, flurries of snow were blown over the display.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/1213tree/]

While the lighting was virtual, the public is invited to drive by or walk around and enjoy the displays courtesy of DLRP, the Zoo and Simmons Bank.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins