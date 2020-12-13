Virus deaths up by 36 in state; 3,000 mark near

The number of new covid-19 cases in the state surpassed 2,600 Saturday, and the number of deaths from the virus rose by 36, bringing the total number of lives lost to 2,911.

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]

Public-health experts say it is likely the death toll will top 3,000 within a few days.

"I think it is very possible," said Jennifer Dillaha, the state's chief epidemiologist. "For that reason, I strongly encourage everyone to do whatever they can to stop the spread of covid-19."

Over the past week, 286 Arkansans have died from the coronavirus.

The state recorded an increase of 2,628 confirmed and probable cases Saturday, a slight decrease from the 2,770 reported Friday. Also Friday, there were a record 55 deaths, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health.

The highest number of new cases recorded in a day was 2,827 on Dec 4.

"This is the fifth consecutive day of 2,000 or more total new cases," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet. "We hope to see these new case numbers go down before Christmas."

"We are all on the same team, and let's all do our part," the governor said.

The number of active cases reached 21,489 Saturday, a record for the state. On Friday, active cases topped 20,000 for the first time, reaching 20,706.

As of Saturday, the seven-day average for new cases was 2,124.

The number of hospitalizations increased by 12 to 1,071, the Health Department reported. Patients on ventilators decreased by eight to 177, according to the Health Department.

The Department of Health documented 1,809 recoveries Saturday.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

It is surprising to continue to see high case numbers over the weekend, Dillaha said.

Last Saturday, there were 2,620 new positives. On Nov. 28, the Saturday before that, there were 1,349.

"We have, in general, tended to see lower cases on the weekends," Dillaha said. "I think what we are seeing is still high levels of community spread."

Dillaha said she expects the state to continue to see high numbers of hospitalizations and deaths if the number of new cases continues to stay in the thousands.

"The hospitalizations lag behind the increase in cases, and the deaths lag behind the hospitalizations," she said.

[Interactive Arkansas map not showing up above? Click here to see it: arkansasonline.com/arvirus]

With the current numbers, hospital capacity is, so far, manageable, Dillaha said.

A growing challenge for medical facilities is employees who are not at work because of testing positive for the virus or who are in quarantine because of probable close contact with a positive person, she said.

"The biggest concern is staffing," she said. "Staff are experiencing burnout, and of course, we have a problem with absenteeism among staff who have to be in isolation because they have covid or are on quarantine."

Hospitals are expecting their first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine that was approved late Friday for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration, Dillaha said.

Eighteen hospitals, as well as five pharmacies, will receive an allotment of 975 doses in the first round, which will be administered to front-line workers who have the most exposure to patients with the virus, she said.

That could include doctors and nurses in emergency departments, the cleaning staff and employees who deliver food to patients, she said.

"It may vary from location to location," she said. "Hospitals are being asked to prioritize their workers. There is not a lot of vaccine to vaccinate everyone who works in the hospitals, so they are going to have to identify who is the first priority."

The amount going to each hospital will depend on the facility's size and how many covid-19 patients it has, Dillaha said.

The Department of Health is working to assuage any concerns among health care workers about taking the vaccine, she said. Some hospital administrators say surveys of staff members indicate that only about 40% to 50% are comfortable receiving the vaccine.

"A lot of people do have reservations about taking the vaccine because of the fact it was rapidly developed, and people mistakenly believe that as a result, the safety and efficacy studies were compromised," Dillaha said. "That is not the case. I think as people get more information, we will see a change in people's willingness to get the vaccine."

"There are efforts underway to help health care workers understand how the vaccine was developed so that they will have confidence in its safety," she said.

With community spread so high, Dillaha said it is hard to pinpoint where people are getting infected. She said aside from wearing masks and washing hands, it is vital for people to avoid places where social distancing is not possible, like crowded stores or holiday parties.

"We do want people to avoid crowds and to minimize their shopping trips, really to avoid any unnecessary trips at all," Dillaha said. "If they enter a location or a business where people are not social distancing and not wearing masks, then I encourage people to turn around, leave and take their business elsewhere."

Adults, specifically in the high-risk 65-and-older age range, are still being the hardest hit in terms of deaths and hospitalizations, she said.

State lawmakers continue to be affected.

Rep.-elect David Ray, R-Maumelle, is the latest lawmaker to test positive for the coronavirus. Ray has mild symptoms and is isolating at home, House of Representatives spokeswoman Cecillea Pond-Mayo said Friday night.

During the past 2½ months, 16 state lawmakers have acknowledged testing positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic started in March, 20 lawmakers have said they tested positive.

There are currently 100 representatives and 35 senators in the Legislature.