Advice given on kids who run off

Children are not likely to run away because they think it is fun. Children who run away usually have a history of trauma, family conflict, abuse and possibly mental illness, said Linda Inmon of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

"Many children we think of as runaways did not decide to leave home on their own. They were coerced or told to leave," said Inmon, a UAPB Cooperative Extension Program associate-family and consumer sciences.

"The children who were asked to leave home face a greater risk of victimization and violence such as human sex trafficking, selling or the use of drugs and gang involvement," she said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics encourages health care workers to conduct a social history as well as a medical history on suspected runaways. The social history gives insight to their daily environment and activities, Inmon said. Support resources should be made readily available for children who are at risk of running away from home, especially those identifying as LGBTQ because this is the highest population of runaways.

"Children will explore the world and make decisions and mistakes with or without their parents' permission," she said. "Parents can do something as their children find out who they are and where they belong in the world. Parents can provide a positive atmosphere where their child feels safe and secure in their own home."

Children need to know they can talk to their parents or another responsible adult without fear of being punished, Inmon said. Children should be taught how to face problems and reflect on the possible outcomes of various scenarios. This helps develop problem-solving skills and empowers them.

Despite parents doing the right things, some children will decide to run away.

"If you think your child is considering running away, call the runaway hotline number at 1-800-RUNAWAY for help," she said. "If your child has already left home, call the police immediately."

According to the New Haven Healing Families, Empowering Girls website, there is no waiting period for reporting runaway children. When talking to the police, parents should ask them to enter the child's information in the National Crime Inventory Center.

"Press pause when your child returns home after running away," Inmon said. "Emotions are too high to begin a conversation about the incident. Once both of you get some rest, ask them why they chose to run away."

It is imperative that parents listen without becoming defensive, making excuses or justifying their actions, she said. This is a time to understand why the child ran away.

"Share with your child how it made you feel when they ran away and let them know that they are still your child and you love them," Inmon said. "Seek counseling to help all parties involved cope."

Debbie Archer is an Extension associate-communications at the UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences.