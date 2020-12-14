Arkansas' 6 electors cast ballots for President Trump

Arkansas' six electors, all longtime Republican activists, were scheduled to cast their votes for President Donald Trump at the state Capitol on Monday. They include (from left) former state party chairman Doyle Webb; Sebastian County Clerk Sharon Brooks, second vice chair of the state party; and Joseph Wood, county judge of Washington County, who was an originally an alternate for the post.

Arkansas on Monday cast its six electoral college votes for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

The state's members of the electoral college met for about 45 minutes in the Old Supreme Court Chamber of the state Capitol in Little Rock. Trump easily won the state in the Nov. 3 election against President-elect Joe Biden.

"This is a very historic time," Doyle Webb, who was elected chairman of the state's electors, said after the votes were cast.

Monday is the day set by law for the meeting of the Electoral College, where all 50 states' electors and the District of Columbia cast their ballots. The results will be sent to Washington and tallied in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress over which Pence will preside.