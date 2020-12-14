Christmas Bird Count affected by pandemic

The 121st annual Christmas Bird Count begins today and runs through Jan. 5, but participation will be way down, and counts won't happen at all in some places.

That, says Arkansas count compiler Leif Anderson, is not a bad thing during a global pandemic.

Known to participants as "the CBC," the National Audubon Society's annual bird census is a citizen-science project in which bird-watchers tally every bird they see or hear all day within set areas called circles, each with a 15-mile radius. Each circle leader reports those numbers in a particular way.

The data gathered is useful to scientists because it documents population trends.

Unlike the annual Backyard Bird Count held in February, which welcomes anyone and everyone to count birds anywhere and report their numbers to the National Audubon Society directly, the Christmas census requires participants to get permission from the volunteer in charge of the circle where they want to participate.

Arkansas usually has 20 or more circles, and some have so many participants they can split into subgroups. Anderson has advised the bird-watching listserv ARBird-L that he expects 10% to 15% of the circles not to happen.

"On some counts, we are seeing 50% less volunteers, and that's great," he wrote. "That just means folks are taking the virus seriously."

Anderson, a forester at Hector, has volunteered as a circle leader and state compiler for ... "15 or more years," he says, after some hesitation because he's lost count. "Maybe it's more than that."

He says the national society sent him a set of strict guidelines. It wants local pandemic rules enforced and everyone to know they are not obligated to conduct the usual circles.

"National Audubon would prefer that counts don't even happen," Anderson thinks. "This is a 121-year-old database. Losing the data from one year is not a big deal. They are telling all their compilers that if you can't count safely, don't count."

Audubon's guidelines say circle counts may be held where birders can social distance, travel and stand beside only their household and "pod" members, and trust their fellows. There is to be no carpooling, no sharing of binoculars or spotter scopes, and no happy group dinner after the cold day in the woods.

"The actual counting, being outdoors, is pretty good for safety," Anderson says.

In past years, newcomers to birding were welcome to connect with circle leaders and be tucked in under their wings, to learn the ropes.

"For a beginner, this is probably not the year to do that," Anderson says. "But experienced birders who are willing to play by Audubon's rules and could go out independently could contact the leader in their area [for permission]. Many compilers would welcome the extra help. Otherwise, it is probably best to sit it out, wait for the Great Backyard Bird Count in February.

"They can also get involved with eBird, too. That lets you report birds anytime. It's run by the Cornell Lab."

Audubon's annual winter bird census began in 1900 to counter a Christmas tradition of shooting contests in which the goal was to kill as many birds as possible, with no intention of eating them. Frank Chapman, an American ornithologist and magazine publisher, proposed counting contests instead. His idea was picked up and took wing.

The pandemic is not the only adversity the project has encountered. Anderson notes it endured two world wars and the Great Depression.

"In Arkansas, every year brings some counting challenges ... Some have been widespread and some just within a circle. They include extreme drought, extreme flooding, widespread ice-storms, snowstorms, the federal government shutdown of a couple years ago and widespread flu outbreaks. Heavy rain, high winds and widespread fog can also impact a count."

Also, it's cold outdoors.

Here are the planned circle counts Anderson had on record Dec. 4. Leaders' email addresses are on Audubon's map for Arkansas, see arkansasonline.com/1214bird:

Today: Hot Springs Village, for village Audubon members only, led by Chris Cash, sponsored by Hot Springs Village Audubon.

Tuesday: North Fork of the Illinois Bayou, near Hector, led by Dwayne Rambo, sponsored by U.S. Forest Service.

Wednesday: Buffalo National River East near Buffalo Point on Arkansas 14, led by Jack Stewart, sponsored by Buffalo National River Partners; no lodging available.

Thursday:

◼️ Jonesboro, Virginie Rolland, no newcomers accepted.

◼️ Sylamore Ranger District near Mountain View, led by Idun Guenther, sponsored by Forest Service.

◼️ Texarkana, northern Miller County, led by Don Kyle.

Friday:

◼️ Mississippi River State Park (near Marianna), led by Cara Curtis, sponsored by the park.

◼️ White River National Wildlife Refuge near St. Charles, led by Than Boves.

Saturday:

◼️ Arkadelphia, led by Evelyn and Glenn Good.

◼️ Bella Vista/Bentonville/Centerton, led by Butch Tetzlaff.

◼️ Crooked Creek (near Harrison), led by Alan Gregory.

◼️ Fort Smith, led by Bill Beall for something like his 70th year.

◼️ Little Rock, led by Dan Scheiman, sponsored by the Audubon Society of Central Arkansas.

◼️ Village Creek State Park, led by Heather Runyan, sponsored by Village Creek State Park.

Sunday:

◼️ Conway, led by Maureen McClung and Cody Massery.

◼️ Fayetteville, led by Joe Neal, sponsored by NorthWest Arkansas Audubon Society.

◼️ Hot Springs National Park, led by Nathan Charlton, sponsored by the park and by Garland County Audubon.

Dec. 27:

◼️ Lonoke, led by Dan Scheiman, sponsored by the Audubon Society of Central Arkansas.

◼️ Wapanocca National Wildlife Refuge/Shelby Forest, led by Dick Preston.

Dec. 28:

◼️ Pine Bluff, led by Devin Moon, sponsored by Three Rivers Audubon Society.

Dec. 30:

◼️ Holla Bend National Wildlife Refuge, Leif Anderson, sponsored by Holla Bend National Wildlife Refuge and the Friends of Holla Bend NWR.

Jan. 1, 2021:

◼️ Lake Dardanelle, led by Kenny Nichols.

Jan. 2:

◼️ Mount Magazine, led by Don Simons, sponsored by Mount Magazine State Park.

◼️ Pond Creek National Wildlife Refuge, led by Devin Moon, and Matt Gideon.

Jan. 4:

◼️ Big Lake National Wildlife Refuge, Leif Anderson.

Jan. 5:

◼️ Lake Georgia Pacific/Felsenthal National Wildlife Refuge, also led by Anderson, sponsored by Felsenthal NWR and the Friends of Felsenthal NWR.

Anderson will answer general questions about the count; email leif.anderson@usda.gov or leave a message at (479) 284-3150, Extension 3151.