Conway bicyclist hit by truck, dies

A bicyclist was killed Saturday evening when he was hit by a pickup while trying to merge with traffic in Conway, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Christian Ambriz, 28, of Conway was riding a bicycle on the shoulder of Arkansas 365 near Bronnie Lane about 6 p.m. when he merged into the traffic lane at a bridge, the report said. He was then struck by a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado, killing him, according to the report.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the incident, the report said.