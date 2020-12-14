County rejects bid to lift sheriff staff's vacation-time limit

Pulaski County sheriff's employees will not be able to accrue over 300 hours of vacation time after an ordinance failed in the Pulaski County Quorum Court last week.

The ordinance, which would have allowed sheriff's office personnel to exceed the 300-hour maximum for vacation hours to be carried into the new year, was initially held in the November Quorum Court agenda meeting before being tabled for one month to think about the legal ramifications.

When brought up again on Tuesday, the measure failed in a 6-5 vote.

Sheriff Eric Higgins said he feels disappointed he could not give something nice to his employees who will go without a pay raise this year.

"We always want to show the people working with us, working for us that they are valued, and we appreciate the work they do," Higgins said. "Sometimes circumstances beyond our control impacts the benefits that we give them."

Justice of the Peace Staci Medlock introduced an amendment to the ordinance in the November meeting to allow for all county employees to save half of vacation hours over the limit instead of limiting the scope of the ordinance to just sheriff's office employees.

Fellow Justice of the Peace Barry Jefferson was vocal in his support of limiting the scope of the original ordinance during both discussions because the sheriff's employees, along with juvenile detention and coroner's employees, are the ones coming into work instead of staying home.

"While we're at home asleep, enjoying our life, while we're at work, while we're having dinner with our family, while we're having time with our friends, they're at work," Jefferson said. "Sometimes they're working two shifts because they're shorthanded. Sometimes they're having to come in because of required overtime because they're shorthanded."

Additionally, Jefferson said the struggles with vacant positions in the sheriff's office is one reason why those employees should be allowed to save their vacation hours.

"I just felt that they are shorthanded and are needing help," Jefferson said. "And they are front-line workers that are really giving it all, and I just thought that it was so important."

While he cannot guarantee time off for specific requests such as the holidays, Higgins said the sheriff's office will be able to give time off to employees throughout the year.

"We try to schedule our shifts where we can allow a couple of people to take vacation, but there's times when you can't do that because of the circumstances that are happening," Higgins said.

Many justices of the peace voted against the ordinance in part because of a memo from Pulaski County Attorney Adam Fogelman stating that, even with the proposed amendment, the ordinance would still be in violation of Arkansas Code because it did not uniformly apply to all county employees.

"[Arkansas Code] does authorize the Quorum Court to exercise legislative authority with regard to employee practices and policies, but it requires that they be of a general nature," Fogelman said.

Of the justices of the peace who voted against the ordinance, Phil Stowers said he would be for an amended ordinance that complied legally but could not support the ordinance with the knowledge of the memo and without Fogelman's confidence on even the final amended version.

"[Fogelman] still was not even comfortable with the last motion," Stowers said. "He said it probably had more legal standing than anything else that had been considered, but that it wasn't something he would recommend."

Jefferson emphasized that, because the employees are in different situations already with work status, they should be allowed to have some benefits other county employees do not.

"I'm not saying all county employees are not important," Jefferson said. "I've talked to [many] county employees, and they all understand what the sheriff's office is going through, and they all understand, in a pandemic, that they are doing something different."

Higgins said the timing of the memo from Fogelman was unfortunate as it gave little time for the members to plan an adequate solution.

"My concern is -- and I'm not faulting Fogelman -- is just the timing of it," Higgins said. "This came out approximately an hour before the board meeting. He was able to provide some information to the Quorum Court, and I think the members tried to address his concerns of including everyone. And I don't have an issue with it including everyone."

Stowers mentioned in the November meeting that he was not even sure if the sheriff's employees would be allowed off because of the staffing issues.

According to Higgins, the nature of law enforcement is more to blame for people not getting days off.

"There's a difference between some other departments letting people off and the public safety division letting people off, because we have to respond to calls for services," Higgins said. "The sheriff's department did not shut down. A lot of county employees were able to work staggering schedules and work from home, but the deputies are having to come to work every day."