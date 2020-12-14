Dalton makes joyous return to Cincinnati

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) celebrates a touchdown throw with wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

CINCINNATI -- Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton put an exclamation point on his return to Cincinnati with a short touchdown pass late in the game to pile some more points on top of the woeful Bengals.

Dalton wanted this win badly. He was the starting quarterback for the Bengals for nine seasons and was unceremoniously released after the team took Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow with the top pick in the NFL draft last spring.

Back in Paul Brown Stadium as the Cowboys starter on Sunday, he was good enough to help lead his new team to a 30-7 win over his old one.

"This one was special," Dalton said. "A lot of range of emotions, from being back in the city, being in the stadium, being on the other side, all that kind of stuff. Good to have the emotion at the end of being very happy that we got this win."

Dalton was the face of the franchise, led Cincinnati to the playoffs from 2011-15, and holds most of the team's passing records. After his release, he signed with the Cowboys as a backup, and stepped in when Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury. He missed time with a concussion and covid-19, but improved to 2-4 as the starter with the win over his former team.

After he threw the late TD pass Sunday, he signaled to his wife J.J. in the stands, and the two shared an unspoken moment.

"I think after the touchdown, knowing that we were going to win this game, I'm not the only one that was dealing with some emotions," he said. "I think she was probably dealing with some more emotions of everything. That's a moment that I think both of us will never forget, knowing that we were going to win this game and got to share that."

The Bengals greatly contributed to the cause of their former QB. They fumbled the ball away on their first three drives -- one fumble returned for a touchdown -- leading to 17 first-half points by the Cowboys (4-9). That was all they needed.

The homecoming for Dalton was the storyline leading up to a game between two injury-plagued teams having disappointing seasons. Dalton finished 16 for 23 for 185 yards and 2 TDs, as the Cowboys stayed in contention in the weak NFC East. He threw an 11-yard, second-quarter touchdown to Amari Cooper, and hit Tony Pollard for a 7-yard score with 2:00 left in the game. Afterward, Coach Mike McCarthy presented him with the game ball.

"Definitely special for him," McCarthy said. "Make no bones about it. He wanted to win this game, and more importantly, everybody in this locker room wanted to win it for him."

The Bengals (2-10-1), whose offense has struggled mightily since Burrow was lost to a knee injury on Nov. 22, got in a hole early and couldn't dig out.

Dallas107310--30

Cincinnati0700--7

First Quarter

Dal--FG Zuerlein 34, 11:02.

Dal--A.Smith 78 fumble return (Zuerlein kick), 6:15.

Second Quarter

Dal--Cooper 11 pass from Dalton (Zuerlein kick), 6:38.

Cin--Green 5 pass from Allen (Seibert kick), :08.

Third Quarter

Dal--FG Zuerlein 20, 11:35.

Fourth Quarter

Dal--FG Zuerlein 55, 5:12.

Dal--Pollard 7 pass from Dalton (Zuerlein kick), 1:55.

A--10,322.

DalCin

First downs1618

Total Net Yards272309

Rushes-yards25-10130-101

Passing171208

Punt Returns2-00-0

Kickoff Returns2-772-47

Interceptions Ret.0-00-0

Comp-Att-Int16-23-028-38-0

Sacked-Yards Lost2-142-14

Punts2-49.52-45.0

Fumbles-Lost0-03-3

Penalties-Yards5-303-25

Time of Possession25:1934:41

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Dallas, Elliott 12-48, Pollard 11-39, Lamb 1-15, Dalton 1-(minus 1). Cincinnati, T.Williams 12-49, Perine 10-32, Allen 4-12, Bernard 3-8, Erickson 1-0.

PASSING--Dallas, Dalton 16-23-0-185. Cincinnati, Allen 27-36-0-217, Finley 1-2-0-5.

RECEIVING--Dallas, Cooper 4-51, Schultz 3-34, Lamb 2-46, Gallup 2-23, Elliott 2-11, Pollard 2-9, Bell 1-11. Cincinnati, Green 6-62, Higgins 5-49, Boyd 5-43, Sample 3-21, Bernard 3-15, T.Williams 3-14, Perine 2-9, Erickson 1-9.

Dallas Cowboys free safety Xavier Woods (25) celebrates a fumble recover y the defense against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys free safety Xavier Woods (25) in the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) runs after a catch against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) makes a catch for a touchdown over Dallas Cowboys cornerback Saivon Smith (32) in the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)