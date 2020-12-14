Death toll from virus rises by 45; state sees 1,355 new cases

With another 45 deaths attributed to covid-19 on Monday, Arkansas is 10 short of reaching 3,000 deaths since the pandemic hit the state in March.

There were 1,355 new covid-19 cases added Monday, 95 cases less than Sunday, according to the state Health Department.

The number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 dropped by seven to 1,050. That number included 180 on ventilators, one less than the previous day.

The number of cases in the state that were considered active dropped by 704 to 20,691 on Monday.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Monday was a "hopeful day."

"After months of work, a COVID-19 vaccine is in Arkansas, and the first vaccine was given to Sherian Kwanisai today," he said. "The FDA should approve additional vaccines soon, and we will be set to cover our long-term care facilities. Brighter days are ahead, but we must continue to follow public health guidelines. This virus continues to rapidly spread, and it's up to each of us to do our part to slow the spread."

The cases added to the state's tallies included 1,233 that were confirmed through polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests.

The other 122 were "probable" cases, which include those identified through less-sensitive antigen tests.

There have been 188,877 cases of covid-19 in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. That comprised 160,356 confirmed cases and 26,701 probable ones.

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases were Pulaski County with 194; Washington County with 102; Benton County with 95; Faulkner County with 66; and Saline County with 58.

