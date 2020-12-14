Arkansas drivers cautioned about snow hazard

Experts warn residents to be careful on the roads this morning after many areas in Northwest Arkansas saw about 7 inches of snow and below-freezing temperatures Sunday.

Benton County Road Department workers were out plowing and spreading salt and sand into the night, said Jeremiah Thompson, controls coordinator with the department.

Much of northern and western parts of the state saw snow Sunday into the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

"We may see a flake or two of snow in central Arkansas, but no accumulation," senior forecaster John Lewis said.

The roads did not look good Sunday around Newton County, Lewis said, and the road slush will likely lead to frozen patches on the roads this morning.

Thompson said everyone should be careful on steep hills and intersections.

No more snow is expected today, Lewis said.