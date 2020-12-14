Police officers approach the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine on Sunday in New York. (AP/Ted Shaffrey)

NYC police shoot man at cathedral event

NEW YORK -- A man was shot by police after gunfire rang out at the end of a Christmas choral concert on the steps of a Manhattan cathedral Sunday afternoon.

It's unclear if the gunman was killed and police said there's no indication anyone but him was shot. The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. at the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine, mother church of the Episcopal Diocese of New York and seat of its bishop.

The 45-minute concert had just concluded and people were starting to walk away when shots were heard, sending people running down the street screaming. Officers providing security for the event quickly moved in and shot the gunman, who police believe was armed with a rifle.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Ex-aide accuses Cuomo of harassment

NEW YORK -- A former adviser to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo accused him of sexually harassing her "for years."

Lindsey Boylan, who is running for Manhattan borough president in the competitive 2021 Democratic primary, made the bombshell accusation via Twitter on Sunday.

"Yes, NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years," she wrote. "Many saw it, and watched. I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years.

"Not knowing what to expect [was] the most upsetting part aside from knowing that no one would do a ... thing even when they saw it. No one," Boylan added. "And I know I am not the only woman."

A Cuomo spokesman did not immediately comment.

Boylan spent more than four years working for Cuomo, rising to deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to the governor in 2018, according to her LinkedIn profile. She previously tweeted that working for him marked the "most toxic team environment" she'd ever been a part of.

Boylan this year unsuccessfully challenged U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., for his seat.

Vandalism at D.C. churches denounced

WASHINGTON -- Groups of people tore down a Black Lives Matter banner and sign from historic Black churches in downtown Washington and set one ablaze as nighttime clashes Saturday between supporters of President Donald Trump and counterdemonstrators broke out into violence and led to arrests.

Police on Sunday said they were investigating the incidents at Asbury United Methodist Church and Metropolitan A.M.E. Church as potential hate crimes, which one religious leader likened to a cross burning.

"This weekend, we saw forces of hate seeking to use destruction and intimidation to tear us apart," D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Sunday. "We will not let that happen."

A video posted on Twitter shows a group of men appearing to take down a Black Lives Matter banner at Metropolitan A.M.E. Church as others in the crowd shout, "Whose streets? Our streets." Another video shows people pouring an accelerant on a Black Lives Matter banner and setting it ablaze in the street as others cheer and also curse antifa. Someone walks up about a minute later and uses a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.

"It pained me especially to see our name, Asbury, in flames," the Rev. Dr. Ianther Mills, senior pastor at the church, said Sunday. "We will move forward, undaunted in our assurance that Black Lives Matter and we are obligated to continue to shout that truth without ceasing."

The incidents occurred after rallies in support of Trump's claims that he won a second term, which also led to dozens of arrests, several stabbings and injuries to eight police officers.

D.C police said they arrested nearly 30 people for a variety of offenses, including assault, weapons possession, resisting arrest and rioting. Four men were stabbed about 10 p.m. after a fight downtown, police said.

U.S. Navy ends search for missing sailor

The U.S. Navy announced Saturday that it has called off search-and-rescue efforts for a 20-year-old sailor who reportedly fell overboard last week from the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

The Navy said it ended the effort at sunset Saturday after it searched more than 607 square nautical miles for more than 55 hours off the coast of Southern California. The Navy has declared the man dead.

The family has identified the sailor as Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Apprentice Ethan Goolsby of San Antonio, KSAT-TV reported.

The search started Thursday morning after a lookout spotted what appeared to be a person in the water, the San Diego-based 3rd Fleet said. Three helicopters and a boat were launched in response, and one sailor was unaccounted for during a command-wide muster, the fleet said.

"The loss of our sailor is felt deeply by all on board," said Capt. Eric Anduze, commanding officer. "The entire Theodore Roosevelt team sends our deepest condolences to the family of our missing shipmate."

The sailor's family was notified before the search stopped, the Navy said.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports