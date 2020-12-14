Fordyce wins Class 2A title again

Following a close back-and-forth offensive game, with each team matching the other in scoring, Fordyce edged out Des Arc 35-32 in the Class 2A Arkansas High School final, making the Redbugs state champions for the second year in a row.

The Little Rock stadium was well filled by fans from both small towns on Saturday for the 6:40 p.m. kickoff beneath the bright lights of War Memorial Stadium.

As the clock ticked down the last 13 seconds, Des Arc passed for one final touchdown, but it wasn't enough.

Fordyce High School Principal Chase McCollum had been on hand the previous mid-week for the Redbugs' War Memorial practice scrimmage, and he was on the sidelines again for the Saturday night victory.

"It was a great ballgame. We had to fight all the way to the end. The Eagles' option offense was very tricky and kept us guessing. Des Arc was no pushover, and they proved why they were in the championship finals."

Thirty-five-year Redbug Coach Tim Rogers was understandably excited and relieved with Fordyce's successful conclusion to the contest.

Breathing a sigh of relief, he said, "I thank the good Lord that we finally got through this season. I've prayed a lot this year. It's unbelievable what all we've had to do just to play a football game. It was hard keeping our kids apart, spread out and their masks on. I didn't do as much coaching as yelling at them. They got tired of hearing me remind them to safely social distance. I'm just glad it's over now."

As for the game, the coach said he wasn't sure of the victory until the final buzzer sounded.

"In my career, I've seen many games where I thought we had it won only to snatch defeat out the jaws of victory," Rogers said. "We emphasized to our defense for everyone to cover their man against Des Arc's option offense. What worried me most were so many missed assignments tonight, and it caused us a lot of trouble. But just like they've done all season, the boys did things when they had to."

Referencing Fordyce sticking with a primarily run game throughout, Rogers said, "I let Coach Socia (Redbug offensive coordinator) call the offense. In the second half he decided to stick with a ground attack, and in the end it worked out for us."

And what about next year?

"It feels good to have this one behind us," he said. "I'll take a few days to enjoy the moment, but then it's on to thinking about next year. Our quarterback Jahiem Brown and linebacker Josh Harrington are both four-year starters that we are going to miss in 2021. Our junior high won district champs, so we're looking for some strong starters coming out of that crop."

In a nod of well-earned respect to their opponents, Rogers concluded, "They were a well-coached football team. Des Arc's quarterback, Luke Morton, is one of the most hard-nosed young men I've ever seen. We had our hands full, but like I tell our players, sometimes it's better to be lucky than good."

Last year's championship season was the first title the Redbugs had since 1990.