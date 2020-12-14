Sections
I-30 work requires Little Rock ramp closure Monday night

by Noel Oman | Today at 5:20 p.m.
FILE - An Interstate 30 sign is shown in this 2019 file photo.

Crews working along the Interstate 30 corridor in downtown Little Rock will require closing an interstate on-ramp and a detour tonight, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will close the East Sixth Street on-ramp to eastbound I-30 from 9 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday, weather permitting, to allow for drainage work.

Traffic will detour to East Fourth Street and use the Cumberland Street on-ramp to access eastbound I-30, the department said. Traffic will be controlled by signs, construction barrels, and barriers.

