I-30 work requires Little Rock ramp closure Monday night

FILE - An Interstate 30 sign is shown in this 2019 file photo. ( Gavin Lesnick)
Crews working along the Interstate 30 corridor in downtown Little Rock will require closing an interstate on-ramp and a detour tonight, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
Crews will close the East Sixth Street on-ramp to eastbound I-30 from 9 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday, weather permitting, to allow for drainage work.
Traffic will detour to East Fourth Street and use the Cumberland Street on-ramp to access eastbound I-30, the department said. Traffic will be controlled by signs, construction barrels, and barriers.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.