I-30 work requires Little Rock ramp closure Monday night

Crews working along the Interstate 30 corridor in downtown Little Rock will require closing an interstate on-ramp and a detour tonight, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will close the East Sixth Street on-ramp to eastbound I-30 from 9 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday, weather permitting, to allow for drainage work.

Traffic will detour to East Fourth Street and use the Cumberland Street on-ramp to access eastbound I-30, the department said. Traffic will be controlled by signs, construction barrels, and barriers.