Little Rock police ID driver, passenger killed in fiery wreck

Authorities have identified two men who died after their vehicle struck a utility pole and caught fire in Little Rock earlier this month, according to reports.

The crash occurred Dec. 6 shortly after 3:30 a.m. near 7024 Arch St., killing both the driver, 35-year-old Nicholas Brown of Summit Argo, Ill., and a passenger, 32-year-old Antonie Lester of Pine Bluff, police said.

The vehicle, a 2007 Audi, was traveling “at a high rate of speed” when the car left the road on the east side and overcorrected, the report states. Authorities said the vehicle then veered off the west side of the road, struck a utility pole and became engulfed in flames.

Brown and Lester were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

Police described conditions at the time of the crash as dry and clear.

At least 593 fatal crashes have happened in the state so far this year, according to records from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.