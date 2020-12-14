Man killed in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police say a 32-year-old man was shot and killed just after midnight Sunday on Deane Street.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy, police spokesman, said officers were called to 2319 W. Deane St. at 12:43 a.m. on Sunday on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a man in a vehicle, unresponsive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Murphy said.

The initial investigation showed the man had been shot several times, Murphy said, and the incident is being investigated as a homicide. No other information was immediately available.