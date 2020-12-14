NC State overcomes 16-point road deficit

NC State's Elissa Cunane (33) blocks a shot by Boston College's Marnelle Garraud (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

BOSTON -- North Carolina State forward Kayla Jones was knocked onto her back, out of breath, after a layup that would have cut what had been a 16-point Boston College lead down to four with less than three minutes remaining.

"When she said a charge I said, 'Oh my goodness.' I was gassed," Jones said. "I'm just glad they overturned it."

After a talk among the officials, the ruling was changed to a blocking foul and the basket counted. Jones missed the free throw but hit a three-pointer after the Wolfpack got the rebound and No. 4 N.C. State was back on its way to a 75-69 victory over BC on Sunday.

"As we sometimes say, 'That was a ugly baby, but it's our baby,' " Wolfpack Coach Wes Moore said. "We're happy to get out of here with a win."

Jones scored 25 points and Elissa Cunane had 23 points with 15 rebounds on Sunday as the Wolfpack (6-0, 1-0 ACC) scored 25 of the game's last 29 points to remain unbeaten. Jones had 11 points -- including nine in a row as the Wolfpack cut a double-digit deficit to one point -- and Cunane had eight rebounds in the fourth quarter.

"This league is tough ... our team needs to know that. Hopefully we can learn from that," Moore said. "To get out of here with a win and still be able to learn from it will be a good thing."

Makayla Dickens scored 20 points, and Cam Swartz and Marnelle Garraud had 15 apiece for BC (4-2, 0-2). The Eagles made just two baskets in the fourth quarter while committing six turnovers.

Boston College led for all but the first basket and took its biggest lead, 65-49, early in the fourth quarter before the Wolfpack ran off eight consecutive points. After a layup by Taylor Soule with 4:44 left, N.C. State scored the next 15 points, taking the lead with 1:25 to play on a pair of free throws by Jakia Brown-Turner.

NO. 8 OREGON 79,

NO. 15 OREGON STATE 59

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Te-Hina Paopao scored 22 points, Taylor Mikesell had 21 and Oregon beat Oregon State for its 24th consecutive victory.

Mikesell and Paopao combined to make eight of the Ducks' nine three-pointers in the first half and scored 15 points apiece to help Oregon (5-0, 3-0 Pac-12) take a 45-24 lead. The Beavers (3-2, 1-2) never got closer than 18 points in the second half.

Taylor Jones led the Beavers with 14 points.

NO. 9 KENTUCKY 88,

SAMFORD 54

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Chasity Patterson scored 16 points to lead Kentucky past Samford.

Patterson scored 13 points in the second half. Dre'Una Edwards added 15 points for the Wildcats (6-0).

Andrea Cournoyer led the Lady Bulldogs (1-5) with 14 points.

NO. 10 TEXAS A&M 77,

ABILENE CHRISTIAN 59

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Aaliyah Wilson had 12 of her 15 points in the first half and Texas pulled away to beat Abilene Christian.

Wilson added four steals and three blocks for the Aggies (6-0). Alexis Morris scored 14 points, Jordan Nixon had 11, and N'dea Jones had 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Anna McLeod had 18 points for the Wildcats (5-1).

NO. 11 UCLA 73,

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 52

LOS ANGELES -- Michaela Onyenwere scored 19 points and Charisma Osborne added 18, each dominating a quarter, to help UCLA roll rout rival Southern California.

Osborne hit 3 three-pointers and scored 13 points in the first quarter as the Bruins (4-1, 2-1 Pac-12) opened a 27-18 lead. Onyenwere went 5 of 7, making both of her 3s, and scored 14 points in the third quarter when UCLA outscored the Trojans 20-5 to open a 27-point lead.

Jordan Sanders had 12 points for the Trojans (1-3, 0-3).

NO. 25 GONZAGA 58,

MONTANA 51

SPOKANE, Wash. -- LeeAnne Wirth scored 12 points and Gonzaga made 7 of 8 free throws in the last 36 seconds to hold off Montana.

Cierra Walker added 10 points and four steals for Gonzaga (4-2).

Sophia Stiles scored 15 points for Montana (1-2).

NO. 24 DePAUL 76,

LOYOLA OF CHICAGO 67

CHICAGO -- Lexi Held scored 10 of her 17 points in the last four minutes to help DePaul rally past Loyola of Chicago.

Sonya Morris led the Blue Demons (2-2) with 26 points. Deja Church added 15 points.

Maya Chandler led the Ramblers (1-1) with 14 points.