New Razorbacks enjoy benchmark

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas guards Jalen Tate and JD Notae each surpassed 1,000 career points on Saturday night. Their milestone baskets helped the Razorbacks beat the University of Central Arkansas 100-75 in Walton Arena.

After a steal by Moses Moody, Tate hit a layup -- with an assist from Justin Smith -- at the 14:57 mark of the first half to give him 1,001 points.

Moody got a defensive rebound for a possession that ended with Notae hitting a three-pointer with 5:09 left in the second half to give him 1.002 points.

Notae finished with a season-high 22 points off the bench. Tate also had a season high with 17 points.

Tate has now scored 1,013 career points and Notae 1,009. They became the first Razorbacks' duo to surpass 1,000 points in the same game since Jaylen Barford and Daryl Macon did it in Arkansas' 91-82 victory over No. 14 Auburn on Feb. 27, 2018.

Barford and Macon were both junior college transfers who scored more than 1,000 points in two seasons with the Razorbacks.

Tate, a senior graduate transfer from Northern Kentucky, joined the 1,000-point club in his 99th career game, including 93 with the Norse.

"It makes me feel really old," Tate said with a smile as he reflected on his career achievement. "I've been doing this thing forever.

"It took me a while to get to a thousand. I mean. geez. But it is a great feeling. It's a huge accomplishment."

Tate and Notae became the third newcomers for Arkansas (6-0) to surpass 1,000 career points.

Forward Vance Jackson, a senior graduate transfer from New Mexico, did it in the season opener when he had 15 points -- giving him 1,005 -- in the Razorbacks' 142-62 victory over Mississippi Valley State. He now has 1,024 points.

Smith, a senior forward and graduate transfer from Indiana, also should get 1,000 points this season. He has 895 points for his career.

Notae, a junior who redshirted last year after transferring from Jacksonville (Fla.) University, said he was glad to score more than 1,000 points in the same game as Tate.

"I'm happy for me and Jalen," said Notae, who played in his 66th college game on Saturday night. "We're together a lot.

"We knew it was going to happen, but we didn't know it was going to happen on the same day. So that's real exciting to do that with him."

Notae is averaging 13.3 points and Tate 10.5.

"JD and Jalen, both guys can score the ball," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "But they also are willing distributors as well."

Tate had 11 assists against UCA and has a team-high 28, giving him 313 for his career. Notae had six assists against UCA and is second on the team with 18 assists.

"We have two point guards right now in Jalen and JD," Musselman said. "JD did a much better job [Saturday night] of moving the ball. Even though he had 22 points, I like the fact that he had six assists."

The Razorbacks had 26 assists on 40 baskets.

"I loved the pace we played at," Musselman said. "We knew Central Arkansas ran the ball, and so for us it was important for us to run with them. We didn't want to slow the tempo down at all."

Notae scored 17 points in the final 7:37 to help the Razorbacks pull away from the Bears, who were within 64-58 with less than 10 minutes to play.

"Man, he can really fill it up," Tate said. "He's a great player and it's a credit to the work he puts in.

"The culture that we've built is one of work. It's not normal for guys to come in here and not be in the gym every single day.

"JD is one of those guys that's in here three or four times a day. So it's great to see it pay off for him."

Tate said he often joins Notae for extra workouts.

"If he's going to the gym, it motivates me to go," Tate said.

Tate hit 6 of 8 shots against UCA, including 3 of 5 three-pointers and 2 of 2 free throws. Notae shot 8 of 18, including 4 of 10 three-pointers, and 2 of 2 free throws.

The previous four games, Notae was a combined 12 of 33 from the field and 5 of 18 on three-pointers.

"When a shot falls it's going to make you feel a little better," Notae said of his game Wednesday night against Southern. "I know I was struggling. I had open looks, they just didn't fall. It was definitely good to see the late ones go in."