NFL NOTEBOOK

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock passes against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

PLAYOFF BOUND

Green Bay clinched its second consecutive NFC North title with a 31-24 victory and Minnesota's 26-14 loss at Tampa Bay. ... Kansas City overcame a 10-point deficit to beat Miami 33-27 and clinch its fifth consecutive AFC West title. ... Pittsburgh earned a playoff berth before it even played Sunday night, doing so with Miami's loss.

MILESTONES

Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes joined Peyton Manning and Dan Marino as the only players in NFL history with at least 4,000 yards passing in three of his first four seasons. Mahomes' 26 games with at least 300 yards passing ties him with Kurt Warner for the most in a player's first four years. His 14 games of 350 or more yards passing are the most. ... The Chiefs' Travis Kelce has 25 games with at least 100 yards receiving, surpassing Kellen Winslow for the third-most such games in NFL history. Only Tony Gonzalez (31 games) and Rob Gronkowski (29) have more. Kelce is also the first tight end with at least 1,200 yards receiving in three seasons. ... Seattle safety Jamal Adams has 81/2 sacks this season, the most in a single season by a defensive back since sacks became official in 1982. ... Justin Herbert passed for 243 yards and two touchdowns in the Los Angeles Chargers' 20-17 win against Atlanta. He has 25 TD throws, making him the fourth rookie with at least that many, joining Baker Mayfield (27 in 2018), Peyton Manning (26 in 1998) and Russell Wilson (26 in 2012). ... The Chargers' Keenan Allen had nine receptions to give him 623 for his career in his 99th game, surpassing Antonio Brown (622) for the most by a player in his first 100 games.

STREAKS & STATS

The Jets' 40-3 loss to Seattle was a franchise-record 13th consecutive. On a positive note, New York scored on its first possession for the seventh straight game -- two touchdowns, five field goals -- a team record and the NFL's longest active streak. ... Chicago sacked Houston's Deshaun Watson seven times, including a safety by Khalil Mack, to tie a career high for the Texans quarterback in the Bears' 36-7 win. Chicago stopped a six-game losing streak. ... Washington's 23-15 victory at San Francisco marked its first four-game winning streak since 2016.

WRECK-IT REDDICK

Haason Reddick had a franchise-record five sacks and three forced fumbles as the Arizona Cardinals spoiled the return of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and moved back into an NFC playoff spot with a 26-7 victory over New York on Sunday. Reddick broke the team mark of 41/2 by Curtis Greer on Dec. 18, 1983, against Philadelphia. Reddick became the first player with at least five sacks and three forced fumbles since Green Bay's Vonnie Holliday accomplished the feat in 2002.

YOU'RE FIRED!

The Las Vegas Raiders fired defensive coordinator Paul Guenther after he failed to make any significant improvement for the unit in nearly three full seasons on the job. The Raiders (7-6) announced the decision Sunday following a 44-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts that dealt a severe blow to their playoff chances. Defensive line coach Rod Marinelli will take over on an interim basis for the rest of the season. The Raiders allowed 212 yards rushing, 7.7 yards per play, had no sacks, no takeaways and forced only one punt in a game that was all too reminiscent of so many since Guenther arrived with Coach Jon Gruden in 2018. "No answer today, but we better find some answers and as soon as I'm done here, we'll start searching," Gruden said after the game but before the decision was announced.

OH, HENRY!

Derrick Henry ran for 215 yards and two touchdowns as the Tennessee Titans dominated Jacksonville 31-10 and handed the Jaguars a 12th consecutive loss. It was Henry's best performance in five trips to his hometown area. It also was Henry's fourth game with at least 200 yards and two scores, breaking an NFL record he previously shared with Pro Football Hall of Famers Jim Brown, Barry Sanders and LaDainian Tomlinson. Henry also topped the century mark for the ninth consecutive road game, leaving him one shy of the NFL mark set by Sanders over the 1996 and 1997 seasons.

AWESOME ADAMS

Green Bay receiver Davante Adams caught seven passes for 115 yards in the Packers' 31-24 win at Detroit and broke a franchise record. He extended his touchdown reception streak to eight games, turning a short pass from Aaron Rodgers into a 56-yard TD in the first quarter. Adams broke the franchise mark set by Pro Football Hall of Famer Don Hutson, who had a pair of seven-game streaks in the 1940s.

JAGUARS' GEM

Jacksonville running back James Robinson became the first undrafted rookie in NFL history to top 1,000 yards in the first 14 weeks of a season. He accomplished the feat with a 47-yard run early in the fourth quarter of the Jaguars' 31-10 loss to Tennessee. Robinson also became the fourth undrafted rookie to reach 1,000 yards rushing for a season, joining Indianapolis' Dominic Rhodes (1,104 in 2001), Denver's Phillip Lindsay (1,037 in 2018) and Tampa Bay's LeGarrette Blount (1,007 in 2010).

SIDELINED

Cincinnati quarterback Brandon Allen (Fayetteville, Arkansas Razorbacks) injured his right leg late in the Bengals' 30-7 loss to Dallas and didn't return. ... Alex Smith left Washington's game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday with soreness and tightness in his right leg, which he broke in two places in November 2018, sidelining him for nearly two calendar years. Coach Ron Rivera said Smith was available in an emergency. Washington won 23-15. Rivera said Smith experienced soreness when he tried to push off with his right leg.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) gains yardage as he tries to get around Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Sidney Jones during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Houston Texans' Keion Crossen (35) breaks up a pass intended by Chicago Bears' Allen Robinson (12) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Denver Broncos wide receiver Diontae Spencer celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)