NO. 1 STANDFORD 83, CALIFORNIA 38

Stanford's Francesca Belibi (5) dunks the ball against California during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

NO. 1 STANFORD 83,

CALIFORNIA 38

BERKELEY, Calif. -- Stanford Coach Tara VanDerveer tied the late Pat Summitt as winningest women's coach in NCAA Division I basketball history with 1,098 as the top-ranked Cardinal beat rival California.

Francesca Belibi finally dunked in a game as she typically does during every warmup and scored 14 points for Stanford, which played its first game since taking over the No. 1 spot in the AP rankings.

VanDerveer, the Hall of Fame coach in her 35th season on The Farm, is poised to pass Summitt on Tuesday night at Pacific if all goes as planned -- the teams were forced to cancel their first scheduled game Nov. 29 because of a positive coronavirus test in the Tigers program.

When Cal public address announcer Matt Foley congratulated VanDerveer's achievement after the final buzzer and Stanford's players clapped, VanDerveer shooed them toward the locker room.

Freshman Cameron Brink contributed 16 points and seven rebounds for the Cardinal (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12) while Haley Jones had 8 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Jones came in averaging 23.3 points and 10.3 rebounds so far into her sophomore season after playing only 18 games as a freshman before a season-ending right knee injury.

