File-This May 12, 2006 file photo shows Colorado Avalanche president Pierre Lacroix struggling to announce that he will step down from running the team's day-to-day operations as general manager but retain his post as overseer of the NHL hockey franchise. Lacroix, the executive who was the architect behind two Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup championship teams, has died. He was 72. The Avalanche confirmed his death Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

GOLF

U.S. Women's Open delayed

The latest U.S. Women's Open on the calendar will last one more day because of relentless rain that drenched Champions Golf Club and forced the USGA to suspend the final round until today. Hinako Shibuno of Japan, who had a one-shot lead as she goes for a second major, never teed off. The USGA moved up tee times as early as possible Sunday because of the forecast, and the final round was just over an hour old when thunderstorms in the area caused play to be stopped. It never resumed, with about three-quarters of an inch of rain falling before there was no point in trying to restart. The turf in the December climate doesn't drain as quickly. Plus, heavy rain soaked the course Friday after the second round. There was standing water across Champions even during spells when the rain subsided. The U.S. Women's Open was postponed from early June because of the covid-19 pandemic. It will be the first Monday finish for the U.S. Women's Open since So Yeon Ryu won at The Broadmoor in Colorado in 2011. Shibuno won the Women's British Open last year in her major championship debut -- and her first tournament outside Japan -- and is bidding to become the third woman to win two majors the first time playing them. Se Ri Pak was the most recent in 1998 at the LPGA Championship and U.S. Women's Open. She was at 4-under 209, one shot ahead of Amy Olson, the 28-year-old from North Dakota who has not won in her seven years on the LPGA Tour. Only two other players, Moriya Jutanugarn and Ji Yeong Kim2, were under par.

Kuchar/English win Shootout

Matt Kuchar and Harris English broke a bunch of their own QBE Shootout records in a runaway victory Sunday at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. Kuchar and English became the first team to win the event three times, finished at 37-under 179 to break the mark of 34 under they set in 2013, and won by nine strokes to top their 2013 record of seven. Five strokes ahead after an 11-under 61 on Saturday in modified alternate-shot play, Kuchar and English shot a 60 in better-ball play. English closed birdie-eagle-birdie. Defending champions Rory Sabbatini and Kevin Tway tied for second at 28 under with the all-rookie team of Lanto Griffin and Mackenzie Hughes and first-round leaders Kevin Na and Sean O'Hair.

BASEBALL

Mets name Porter as GM

Jared Porter and the New York Mets have finalized a four-year contract that makes him the 14th general manager in franchise history. The team announced the move on Sunday. The 41-year-old Porter spent the past four seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks as senior vice president and assistant general manager. He will report to Mets president Sandy Alderson, who has taken charge of baseball operations under new owner Steve Cohen. Porter worked under Theo Epstein with the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs, winning three World Series in Boston's front office and another with the Cubs before joining the Diamondbacks in 2017. He's worked in various roles in baseball operations, but his primary focus has been scouting. He was a director of pro scouting for Boston and Chicago.

FOOTBALL

Ball State's top RB opts out

Ball State will be without top running back Caleb Huntley for Friday's Mid-American Conference championship game after he announced Sunday was opting out of the rest of this season. The 5-10, 229-pound back from Atlanta says he will instead focus on preparing for April's NFL draft. Huntley rushed for 437 yards and six touchdowns in the Cardinals first three games and extended his streak of consecutive 100-yard games to seven. But he missed Ball State's final three games with an undisclosed injury. Huntley finishes his career with 2,902 yards, seventh on Ball State's career list, and his 21 TD runs are 10th in school history. The Cardinals (5-1) won their final five games to clinch the league's West Division title with Saturday's 30-27 victory over Western Michigan and will face No. 23 Buffalo (5-0) on Friday night in the Detroit.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Figuereido keeps title after draw

Deiveson Figueiredo stepped back after the final bell and spread his arms wide. The UFC flyweight champion loosed a full-throated scream as he wrapped a hug around Brandon Moreno, who had just stretched him to the limit of his ability. When the scorecards couldn't decide a winner, Figueiredo stayed the champ -- and the UFC had every reason to get these two together again soon. Figueiredo and Moreno fought to a thrilling majority draw at UFC 256 on Saturday, with Figuereido setting a UFC record in his second defense of his flyweight title in three weeks. Lightweight contender Charles Oliveira also earned his eighth consecutive victory by unanimous decision after dominating former champion Tony Ferguson on the ground at the Apex gym on the UFC's corporate campus. Just 21 days after Figueiredo (20-1-1) stopped Alex Perez for his first title defense at UFC 255, the Brazilian returned to the cage and survived a perilous stalemate with Moreno (18-5-2), who also fought at UFC 255. After making a trip to the hospital Friday night because of an undisclosed ailment, Figueiredo gathered the strength to complete the quickest two title defenses in UFC history. His third defense will almost certainly be against Moreno again.