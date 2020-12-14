Official: Explosion leaves one dead in Benton County

Police sirens.
SILOAM SPRINGS -- An explosion off of Bill Young Road late Monday afternoon left one person dead, a Benton County Sheriff's official said.
Lt. Shannon Jenkins, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, said another person with injuries was airlifted to an area hospital and a third person suffered minor injuries.
A recreational vehicle was involved in the explosion. It is not known what caused the explosion, Jenkins said.
