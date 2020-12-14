Police look into pedestrian's death

Pine Bluff Police officers are in the early stages of investigating an accident that left one person dead. Officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of West Sixth Avenue in reference to a pedestrian accident about 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Once officers were on scene, they found a male lying in the ditch.

The male was pronounced dead on the scene.

The name of the deceased will not be released pending the notification to the next of kin, police said. Further investigation of the accident is ongoing and more information may be released at a later time.