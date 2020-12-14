President persists: 'No, it's not over'

President Donald Trump watches the first half of the 121st Army-Navy football game while surrounded by Army cadets in Michie Stadium at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Trump, in an interview given that day, said the presidential race was “not over,” and that his campaign is supporting “numerous local cases. We’re, you know, in some of the states that got rigged and robbed from us. We won every one of them. We won Pennsylvania. We won Michigan. We won Georgia by a lot.” (AP / Andrew Harnik )

President Donald Trump signaled over the weekend that he will continue to challenge the results of the 2020 election, even after the electoral college meets today in most state capitols to cast its votes.

In a Fox News Channel interview that aired Sunday morning, Trump repeated his claims of election fraud and said his legal team will keep pursuing challenges despite the Supreme Court's dismissal of a long-shot bid led by the Texas attorney general to overturn the results in four states that President-elect Joe Biden won.

"No, it's not over," Trump told Fox News host Brian Kilmeade in the interview, which was taped Saturday at the Army-Navy football game at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. "We keep going, and we're going to continue to go forward. We have numerous local cases. We're, you know, in some of the states that got rigged and robbed from us. We won every one of them. We won Pennsylvania. We won Michigan. We won Georgia by a lot."

Trump lost those swing states and others to Biden, who won 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232.

Kilmeade noted that the electoral college will meet today and the ballots will then be transmitted to Congress, which will officially count the votes on Jan. 6. Asked how that process affects his chances for successfully challenging the results, Trump demurred.

"I don't know," he said. "We're going to speed it up as much as we can, but you can only go so fast. They give us very little time."

Asked whether he plans to attend Biden's inauguration next month, Trump declined to say.

"I don't want to talk about that," he said.

Attorney General William Barr said earlier this month that he has "not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election," undercutting Trump's claims of widespread and significant voting irregularities.

Nonetheless, the president has continued to make accusations of fraud, calling the election "a sham and a shame" and dismissing concerns that his actions are driving Americans further apart.

"No," Trump told Kilmeade when asked whether he shares those concerns. "I worry about the country having an illegitimate president. That's what I worry about. A president that lost and lost badly. This wasn't, like, a close election. ... I didn't lose. The election was rigged."

More than half of the House Republican conference signed on to the Texas lawsuit that sought to overturn the results of the election in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. One of those House Republicans, Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., suggested Sunday morning that it will still be too early to call Biden president-elect even after the electoral college meets.

"Let the legal process play out," Scalise said in an interview on "Fox News Sunday." "But if you want to restore trust by millions of people who are still very frustrated and angry about what happened, that's why you've got to have the whole system play out."

'A SMALL PORTION'

Few members of the Trump administration have acknowledged Biden's win. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, like others, has repeatedly declined to call Biden president-elect. But during an interview Sunday, he appeared to affirm that a new administration will take office next month.

On CBS News's "Face the Nation," host Margaret Brennan asked Azar whether he believes a Biden administration will be able to meet the goal of 100 million coronavirus vaccinations in the United States by the end of February.

"If they carry forward with the plans that we've put in place, 100 million shots in arms by the end of February is very much in scope," Azar said.

Rep. Cedric L. Richmond, D-La., who will soon be joining the Biden administration as a senior adviser, on Sunday played down the significance of Republicans' refusal to acknowledge Biden's win. In an interview on "Face the Nation," Richmond argued that "this is just a small portion of the Republican conference" that is hesitant to publicly recognize Biden's victory "because they are scared of [Trump's] Twitter power and other things."

"They recognize Joe Biden's victory," Richmond said. "All of America recognizes Joe Biden's victory. ... I talk to Republican members of Congress all the time, and they say one thing privately; they say another thing publicly. But the one thing I will tell you is they realize [Trump] lost this election."

Some Republicans, though, have begun to say that it is time to move on.

"The courts have resolved the disputes. It looks very much like the electors will vote for Joe Biden," said Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., in a prerecorded interview aired Sunday by NBC's "Meet the Press." "And when they do, I hope that he puts the country first -- I mean, the president -- that he takes pride in his considerable accomplishments, that he congratulates the president-elect and he helps him get off to a good start, especially in the middle of this pandemic."

Alexander, who will retire at the end of the year, said Trump had lost the election because of "the president's conduct, his behavior" and his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the Republicans who have urged Trump to concede is former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, who on Sunday sharply criticized the president's continuing efforts to overturn the election results.

"The reason the Supreme Court is not taking this is not because of a lack of courage," Christie said on ABC's "This Week." "It's for the same reason that every court has thrown this out: It's a lack of evidence and a lack of any type of legal theory that makes any sense."

DENIED IN GEORGIA

Trump's legal team met with another setback Saturday night, when the Georgia Supreme Court rejected a challenge to the state's election results filed by the Trump campaign and Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer.

The suit -- similar to other Trump legal challenges of widespread fraud in Georgia's presidential election -- was initially filed Dec. 4, then rejected by the Fulton County Superior Court because the paperwork was improperly completed and it lacked the appropriate filing fees.

The case was subsequently appealed directly to the state Supreme Court, asking justices to consider the case before today's meeting of the Electoral College. In a brief order, justices wrote that "petitioners have not shown that this is one of those extremely rare cases that would invoke our original jurisdiction."

Even as lawsuits filed by Trump and his allies have been rejected around the country, the president has continued to make repeated claims of widespread fraud. In Georgia, he has rained criticism on Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp, both Republicans.

Raffensperger has been steadfast in his defense of the integrity of the election in the state, and Kemp has said he has no power to intervene in elections.

Results certified by Raffensperger last month showed that Biden led by a margin of 12,670 votes, or 0.25% of the roughly 5 million ballots cast. An audit involving a hand count of the paper ballots also showed Biden won.

Last week, Raffensberger again recertified the state's election results after a recount requested by Trump confirmed once again that Biden won the state, and the governor then recertified the state's 16 presidential electors.

"We have now counted legally cast ballots three times, and the results remain unchanged," Raffensperger said during a news conference at the state Capitol.

CONGRESSIONAL CHALLENGE

As the president continues to challenge the election results, a small group of his backers in Congress is planning a final-stage challenge on the floor of the House of Representatives in early January to try to reverse Biden's victory.

Constitutional scholars and even members of the president's own party say the effort is all but certain to fail. But the looming battle Jan. 6 is likely to culminate in Vice President Mike Pence -- whom the Constitution assigns the task of tallying the results and declaring a winner -- having to declare once and for all that Trump has indeed lost the election.

The effort is being led by Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala. Along with a group of allies in the House, he is eyeing challenges to the election results in five states -- Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia and Wisconsin -- where they claim varying degrees of fraud or illegal voting took place, despite certification by voting authorities and no evidence of widespread impropriety.

"We have a superior role under the Constitution than the Supreme Court does, than any federal court judge does, than any state court judge does," Brooks said in an interview. "What we say, goes. That's the final verdict."

Under rules laid out in the Constitution and the Electoral Count Act of 1887, their challenges must be submitted in writing with a senator's signature also affixed. No Republican senator has yet stepped forward to back such an effort, although a handful of Trump allies, including Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Rand Paul, R-Ky., have signaled they would be open to doing so.

The president has praised Brooks on Twitter but has thus far taken no evident interest in the strategy. Aides say he has been more focused on battling to overturn the results in court.

Even if a senator did agree, constitutional scholars say the process is intended to be an arduous one. Once an objection is heard from a member of each house of Congress, senators and representatives will retreat to their chambers on opposite sides of the Capitol for a two-hour debate and then a vote on whether to disqualify a state's votes. Both the Democratic-controlled House and Republican-controlled Senate would have to agree to toss out a state's electoral votes -- something that has not happened since the 19th century.

Several Senate Republicans -- including Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah -- have forcefully rejected the idea of overturning the results, and their votes would be enough for Biden to prevail with the support of Democrats.

Brooks is far from the first lawmaker to try to use the tallying process to challenge the results of a bitter election loss. House Democrats made attempts in 2001, 2005 and even 2017, but they were essentially acts of protest after their party's nominee had already accepted defeat.

Information for this article was contributed by Felicia Sonmez, Craig Timberg, Tory Newmyer and Paulina Firozi of The Washington Post; by Maggie Haberman, Nicholas Fandos and Michael S. Schmidt of The New York Times; and by staff members of The Associated Press.