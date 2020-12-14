Rain unable to dissolve giveaway of toys, food for over 500 children

Santa and an elf roll up in an electric cart after handing out toys to hundreds of children during an event Sunday that was sponsored by Sissy's Log Cabin. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate)

A cold rain fell Sunday, but it was not enough to diminish a toy and food giveaway that included Santa, elves, barbecue and three 18-wheelers full of groceries.

The event, held in the Simmons Bank Field Parking Lot at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, was put on by First Ward/Living Grace Food Pantry and sponsored by Sissy's Log Cabin as a way for the organization and business to reach out to those in need and celebrate the holidays.

The mid-day start had been moved up to try to miss the oncoming rain, but activities were still going strong even as showers fell.

"It was amazing" said Sissy's Bill Jones as he moved empty food boxes into the back of a rental truck. "We had 1,500 cars and toys for all the kids. It was the most we've ever done."

Jones said the day had included handing out food brought in on three tractor-trailer trucks.

Debra Allen, who runs the pantry, located at the old Southeast Middle School on Ohio Street, said toys were handed out to 500 children, and when the toys ran out, John Lawson, with Express Employment, committed to buying toys for another 400 children and handing them out on Friday at the pantry.

"We're doing a part two," Allen said with a laugh.

Allen said numerous entities came together to put on the event, including individuals from the UAPB administration and athletic department, with other volunteers coming from surrounding towns. One group, the Corvette Brothers, a car-enthusiast group from Little Rock, delivered 200 turkeys to be given away, she said.

On one side of a big UAPB-logoed canopy, there was the Bullsden Grill and Barbecue food truck, which made meals for some of the 150 volunteers. And in assembly line fashion under the canopy, there was a full meal of fried chicken and vegetables that had been prepared by the Carpenter family of Grady.

Santa and several elves, working out of an extended electric cart, were wet and a little tired as they finished up their work of handing out toys, while other helpers scurried this way and that.

Allen, who volunteers her time at the pantry, said the pantry normally serves between 600 and 700 people a month who come to the location but that during the covid pandemic, the pantry has been delivering food to elderly and disabled people who have a hard time getting out.

She had special thanks for her sponsoring church, Living Grace Church, and to Sissy's, which, she said, wants to make the event a yearly affair.

"If it weren't for them, I couldn't make it," Allen said. "I couldn't do it."