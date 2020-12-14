Snow expected Tuesday for parts of central, northern Arkansas

The National Weather Service predicted parts of Northern and Central Arkansas will see up to a half an inch of snow Tuesday.

Parts of northern and Central Arkansas can expect rain, which will turn to snow Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night, the National Weather Service predicts.

According to forecasts, a light dusting of up to half an inch of snow is possible in northern and central parts of the state, while areas with higher elevation may see larger accumulation.

As a result of the winter system, much of the state will be at or below freezing temperatures, forecasts show.

Potential impacts of the storm include slick roadways and melting snow refreezing on roadways Monday and Tuesday night, the weather service cautioned.