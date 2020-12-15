3 North Little Rock school campuses to continue remote learning

North Little Rock High School, the Center of Excellence and North Little Rock Middle School will continue remote learning for the rest of the week in an effort to slow the spread of covid-19.

Remote learning will only apply to the high school, the Center of Excellence and the middle school’s seventh and eight grade campus, superintendent Gregory Pilewski said. He said the decision was made after daily monitoring meetings with principals, district administrators, and school nurses.

“Further, our data indicates that the number of cases and the number of quarantines continue to trend upward over the past few days at these school sites,” Pilewski said in a written statement. “While we encourage students to engage in classes at home, we understand that some families may elect to send their students to campus in the event there is no childcare at home, a lack of internet access, or there is a need for specialized services.”

The holiday break will begin Dec. 21. Classes will resume on Jan. 4, which is a remote learning day for all students in the district. Students who have chosen to return to school for face-to-face instruction will return to campus on Jan. 5.

“Our principals, district leadership team, and nurses will continue to monitor Covid-19 data over the winter holiday and will communicate with the community should there need to delay face-to-face instruction,” Pilewski said.