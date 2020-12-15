AG tells Trump of intent to resign

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo, Attorney General William Barr speaks during a roundtable discussion on Operation Legend in St. Louis. Barr has announced he is resigning. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

WASHINGTON -- Attorney General William Barr is departing amid lingering tension over the president's claims of election fraud and the investigation into President-elect Joe Biden's son.

Barr went to the White House on Monday, and President Donald Trump said the attorney general submitted his letter of resignation. "As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family," Trump tweeted.

Barr's letter said he was "greatly honored" to have served in the administration, and he heaped praise on Trump for his "many successes and unprecedented achievements." Trump on Twitter said of Barr, "Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job!"

But in public and behind the scenes, the men's relationship had soured on a number of fronts.

Trump has publicly expressed his anger about Barr's statement this month that the Justice Department had found no widespread fraud that would change the election result. Barr said U.S. attorneys and FBI agents have been working to follow up specific complaints and information they've received, but "to date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election."

Trump has also been angry that the Justice Department did not publicly announce it was investigating Hunter Biden ahead of the election, despite department policy against such a revelation. Trump has said that "All he [Barr] had to do is say an investigation's going on," adding later, "When you affect an election, Bill Barr, frankly, did the wrong thing."

Barr's resignation leaves Trump without a critical ally as he winds down his time in office, and it throws into question open Justice Department investigations, especially the inquiry into Hunter Biden's taxes.

In his resignation letter, Barr said he updated Trump on Monday on the department's "review of voter fraud allegations in the 2020 election and how these allegations will continue to be pursued." He added that his last day on the job will be Dec. 23.

Trump said Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, whom he labeled "an outstanding person," will become acting attorney general. The appointment is not likely to change much in the final weeks before the administration departs.

Trump spent much of the day watching the Electoral College tally and calling allies, but he broke away to meet with Barr.

PRESIDENT'S ALLY

Despite Trump's criticism of those who publicly disagree with him, Barr had generally remained in the president's good graces and has been one of his most ardent allies. Before the election, Barr had repeatedly raised the notion that mail-in voting could be especially vulnerable to fraud during the coronavirus pandemic as Americans feared going to the polls.

But the two had been at odds in the past few months, and Barr was said to have been frustrated by Trump's tweeting.

Trump said on Fox News over the weekend that he was disappointed that the Hunter Biden investigation had not been disclosed. Hunter Biden himself announced it last week.

"Bill Barr should have stepped up," Trump said.

One senior administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity for lack of authorization to do so publicly, said Barr had resigned of his own accord and described Monday's meeting as amicable.

Barr, who was serving in his second stint as attorney general, sought to paint himself as an independent leader who would not bow to political pressure. But Democrats have repeatedly accused him of acting more like the president's personal attorney than the attorney general, and Barr had proved to be a largely reliable Trump ally and defender of presidential power.

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, the Republican leader of the Judiciary Committee, told reporters at the Capitol that he was surprised by the news.

"I think he did an incredibly good job trying to repair damage done to the Department of Justice, trying to be fair and faithful to the law. I think he's got a lot to be proud of," Graham said. "He fought for the president where he could, as every attorney general and administration should, but he also didn't cross lines that he shouldn't have crossed." Graham said he was referring to disclosing the Hunter Biden investigation.

RUSSIA INQUIRY

Before releasing former special counsel Robert Mueller's full report on the Russia investigation last year, Barr framed the results in a manner favorable to Trump even though Mueller said he couldn't exonerate the president of obstruction of justice.

Barr described to Congress what he termed the former special counsel's "principal conclusions" -- that there was not evidence to demonstrate a conspiracy between Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia, and that Mueller had reached no determination on whether Trump had sought to obstruct justice. Barr further wrote that he and the deputy attorney general at the time, Rod Rosenstein, had reviewed the case themselves and determined that obstruction charges were not warranted.

That description, which belied evidence against Trump in Mueller's full report, so angered the special counsel team that Mueller wrote a letter to Barr complaining that he "did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance" of the investigation. But even when Barr ultimately released the full report, he did so only after holding a news conference and repeating Trump's long-held talking point that there had been no collusion and no obstruction.

Critics say the moves were part of what would turn out to be an extensive effort to undermine Mueller's work, to the benefit of Trump and his allies.

Barr also appointed as special counsel the U.S. attorney who is conducting a criminal investigation into the origins of the FBI's probe of the 2016 election that morphed into Mueller's investigation of possible Trump-Russia cooperation, following Trump's repeated calls to "investigate the investigators."

Barr also ordered Justice Department prosecutors to review the handling of the federal investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn and then sought to dismiss the criminal charges against Flynn, who had twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. Trump later pardoned Flynn.

Barr's break from Trump over election fraud wasn't the first. Earlier this year, he told ABC News that the president's tweets about Justice Department cases "make it impossible for me to do my job," and tensions flared a few months ago when the two were increasingly at odds over the pace of the investigation of the FBI's Trump-Russia probe.

The president had been increasingly critical about a lack of arrests, and Barr was said to have privately told people that he was frustrated by Trump's public pronouncements about the case.

Trump was also said to blame Barr for comments from FBI Director Christopher Wray on election fraud and mail-in voting that didn't agree with the president's statements.

​​​​​Information for this article was contributed by Michael Balsamo, Colleen Long, Eric Tucker, Jonathan Lemire and Zeke Miller of The Associated Press; and by Matt Zapotosky of The Washington Post.