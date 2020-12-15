Forecasters: Central Arkansas predicted to see snow flurries Tuesday evening

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in Arkansas Tuesday are just above or at freezing.

Parts of Central Arkansas may see up to a quarter of an inch of snow Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

In the Ouachita and Ozark mountains, snow accumulation may total closer to a half an inch, meteorologist Thomas Jones said. In Central Arkansas, snowfall is expected to cause a light dusting, with a quarter of an inch of accumulation at most, he said.

According to the weather service, temperatures are expected to warm up a few degrees Tuesday afternoon to the mid 30s and cool off after sunset to below freezing.

Wednesday, the system is expected to move east and temperatures will warm up to the lower 40s, forecasts show.