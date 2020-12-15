Church, mayor assist 400 families with food

Mayor Shirley Washington helps hand out food for Thanksgiving at House of Bread Deliverance Church. (Special to The Commercial)

During the Thanksgiving food distribution at House of Bread Deliverance Church, more than 400 families received turkeys and other holiday gifts.

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington partnered with House of Bread and its apostle, Saint Mary Harris, during the giveaway, according to a news release.

"While largely funded by House of Bread, this (distribution) was made possible through contributions from various donors," according to a news release. "Additionally, the Arkansas Community Foundation provided a grant totaling $2,000, which allowed each customer to receive a week's supply of masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer."

House of Bread has provided numerous outreach services to the Pine Bluff community in 2020.

"From monthly giveaways to new partnerships with the Legacy Center in West Dumas and Go Fresh USA, more than $150,000 worth of food and other household commodities have been donated. These contributions have been distributed throughout the covid-19 pandemic," according to the release.

The church will hold its final 2020 distribution Dec. 21 on the House of Bread Day of Joy and Giving.

Due to covid-19, participants will be instructed to remain in their vehicles. Current customers will only need to present a photo ID. New customers will be required to check-in. New customers can download a registration form in advance by visiting www.houseofbreadark.org.

Volunteers will load food supplies into trunks or rear seats of the vehicles.

"Saint Mary Harris appreciates the public's support throughout 2020 and remains hopeful that continued support will allow these vital services to persist not only in Pine Bluff but in Arkansas and abroad," according to the release.

House of Bread is also accepting volunteers. To volunteer, donate or for more information, call (870) 872-2196, email houseofbread0894@sbcglobal.net or visit www.houseofbreadark.org.