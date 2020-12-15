City officials invited to meeting after theater plans surprise rival

Saracen Cinema 8 sits just inside this south facing entrance at The Pines shopping mall, once a mecca for shoppers throughout the region, now all but deserted. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Dale Ellis)

Editor's note: This is part two of a two-part series

Saracen Cinema 8, located at The Pines shopping mall, currently sits dark and empty and in legal limbo while the owners -- Steven Mays Jr. and Okori Ezieme -- await a ruling from Circuit Judge Robert Wyatt on a breach of contract lawsuit filed May 19 on behalf of their company, Rain Investments LLC.

Mays told the Pine Bluff Commercial that in addition to the dispute with mall owner Judy Vu -- who is named as a defendant in the lawsuit along with James and John Vu -- he has been hampered by what he characterized as a lack of candor from city officials about plans for a competing enterprise, Apex Cinema, that is planned for the old Walmart location at The Pines.

Earlier in December, it was learned that Felix Waller, owner of Apex Cinemas, a chain of theaters operating in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico, had purchased the 90,000-square-foot building with plans to develop a multi-screen multiplex cinema and entertainment venue.

City officials have said Waller has plans to invest about $8 million in the project.

That news, said Mays, was news to him.

Mays said he and Ezieme have been trying to reopen Saracen Cinema 8 since May 4 when Gov. Asa Hutchinson allowed partial reopening of public spaces but discovered the locks had been changed on the building and they no longer had access to the main entry doors. Once they did gain access, they discovered the power had been shut off and a court order is needed to put the utilities in a separate business account so that they can reopen.

Last Wednesday, Steven Mays Sr., Pine Bluff's senior 4th Ward alderman, sent a group text message to 20 people, including Mayor Shirley Washington, Go Forward Pine Bluff CEO Ryan Watley , Urban Renewal Executive Director Maurice Taggart, and local media representatives, calling for a "community business meeting" on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Pine Bluff Family Community Development Center at 1001 N. Palm St.

Billed as a "Meeting of the Minds" with Washington, Watley, Taggart, URA Board Chairman Jimmy Dill, and Apex Cinemas owner Felix Waller, Mays said in the text that the younger Mays and Ezieme believed "that they were undermined and deceived by the Pine Bluff Mayor's office, the Urban Renewal Agency, and Go Forward Pine Bluff."

The younger Mays said the purpose of the meeting is to provide clarity to an issue that he said has created a lot of confusion, both for him and his partner, and for patrons of the theater, which he said saw steadily increasing revenues during the six months it was in operation. Mays said he feels like his venture is being undercut by city officials and would like to know why.

"[The meeting is] to get all the leadership together that's been there since the beginning of the Apex opportunity," he said. "Let's talk about it and help us all understand if they think they're right, or are they using their marketing power to just make everyone deal with it."

Mays said he feels like he should have had some kind of indication that the Apex deal was in motion, especially considering how long it had been on city officials' radar, but said he was never given any word.

"This information about Apex just broke," he said. "Within the last 30 days we've talked with Taggart, we've talked with the mayor, and everybody is just acting like nothing is happening. We had a kind of productive conversation about the city, where it's headed, but nobody said anything about Apex about to buy the Walmart building."

Mays said when Vu approached him about operating the theater, which had fallen into disrepair and required considerable renovations, there was no movie theater in Pine Bluff and no plans that he knew of for one to be opened, at least not on the scale being considered by Waller.

"Even if there were discussions going on," he said, "the plan was originally for downtown."

Mayor Washington said talks with Waller about developing a movie theater were ongoing in December 2018 when the city's master plan for downtown revitalization, dubbed "Re-live Downtown," was unveiled for the city.

"That movie theater idea was introduced then," Washington said. "The idea was to put it on Second [Avenue] and make it a movie row where the Community Theater is, and the old Post Office building."

But, Washington said, because of space constraints and the planned Saracen Casino location adjacent to The Pines, she said Waller redirected his attention to the Walmart building.

Mays said before he committed to his venture in late June 2019, he contacted Taggart and Sam Glover, head of the city Parks and Recreation Department, to ask them if they knew of any reason he might want to shy away from the venture.

"Both of them came by while we were doing the build-out just to see what was going on," he said. "Neither of them told me at the time that there was consideration of building a theater at the Walmart building."

Taggart said he and Mays, having met in junior high school, have been close friends for years. He said any suggestion that he would deliberately mislead him is unfounded.

"I don't operate like that," he said. "I would never do anything to undermine a friend, and he and I have been friends for years."

Taggart said that Urban Renewal issued a request for qualifications soliciting proposals to be reviewed in September 2019. He said the agency never received a proposal from Mays and Ezieme but did receive a response from Waller, who by that time, according to meeting minutes from Sept 17, 2019, had begun the process of purchasing the Walmart building.

According to the minutes, commissioners discussed Waller's proposal, which included plans for a movie theater along with a trampoline park, an arcade, a rock climbing area and laser tag. The minutes indicated that Waller's was the only proposal submitted. Taggart said there was never any intent to mislead Mays and Ezieme.

"We released an RFQ and then an RFP (request for proposals)," Taggart said. "The first time we had it, it was in reference to downtown as part of the Re-live Downtown plan, and later on, we expanded to include the entire urban renewal area. Neither time did he respond to either one of those."

Mays said with multiple issues to be resolved, the number of people involved, and the resulting confusion, he hopes the meeting Friday will help clear the air.

"We want to get all the leadership to attend that was involved from the beginning," he said. "Because if they say they're right, why is there all of this confusion among us and the public? Let's talk about it and help all of us understand."