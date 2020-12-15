Commitments' bonds help Hogs keep everyone

University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman and his staff haven't had any defections from the 2021 recruiting class.

Wynne offensive lineman Terry Wells was the first to pledge for the class on Feb. 1. Since then, 19 others have committed and stayed committed leading up to national signing day Wednesday.

"It pretty much goes back to what we've been talked to about by Coach Pittman from the beginning," quarterback commitment Lucas Coley said. "We trust in his ability and the staff he's put in place to develop us and the program. We went from no SEC wins in two to three years to three in one year. A total of three other ones were lost by a total of seven points."

Coley, 6-2, 205 pounds, of Cornerstone Christian in San Antonio chose the Hogs over more than 30 scholarship offers from Virginia Tech, Louisville, Houston, Illinois, Vanderbilt, Washington State, South Florida and others.

Several of the commitments haven't visited Arkansas since Pittman and the staff have been in Fayetteville because of restrictions put in place by the NCAA on March 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Recruits often create a bond during unofficial and official visits, but Coley and other pledges have developed tight relationships in group chats.

"I feel like the group chats helped tremendously because we're all in there," said Coley, who will be one of 10 early enrollees in January. "We're not just talking about football, we're talking about life. TikTok, just stupid stuff that boys bond over, and I feel like we're going up there knowing each other."

An ESPN 4-star prospect, Coley said the commitments are eager to get to Fayetteville.

"We're all hungry and ready to work," Coley said. "I feel like that's a common theme between us all and that's why we all click so well."

Safety pledge Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan is another leader of the pledges. He credits the group chats and coaching staff for keeping all the commitments on board.

"Once you get added to the group chat, once you commit, we're a brother now," Hamilton-Jordan said. "No one has really ever thought about decommitting because of the relationships we have with each other.

"I have my conversations in the group chat, but at the same time I also talk to every player individually about different things."

Hamilton-Jordan, 6-0, 203 pounds, of Kansas City Lincoln College Prep picked the Razorbacks on May 3 over scholarship offers from Kentucky, Kansas State, Kansas, Iowa State, Washington State, Tulsa and other programs.

He jokingly talked about the potential of defections.

"If you ever think about de-committing, he has to see me first," Hamilton-Jordan said with a laugh.

Hamilton-Jordan, an ESPN 3-star prospect, praised Pittman and the staff for their communication with the future Hogs.

"The coaches take care of us, they talk to us as much as they can," he said. "I think every single player just had a Zoom meeting with their position coach and their coordinator with Coach Pittman on it."

Linebacker Christopher Paul, 6-1, 235 pounds, 4.71 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County committed to Arkansas on July 2 over more than 20 scholarship offers from schools such as Tennessee, Louisville, Nebraska, TCU, Michigan State, West Virginia and Minnesota.

"I feel like there haven't been any de-commitments because of the culture that Arkansas has and the love the coaches have for their players," Paul said. "I feel like all of the Arkansas commits know that we can come in and make an impact on such a great program.

"The coaches played a huge role in our recruitment, and with the Razorbacks, we feel at home."

Paul, who's an ESPN 3-star recruit and the No. 21 inside linebacker in the nation, believes the group chats have contributed to the class staying together.

"The group chats have done nothing but bring us closer," Paul said. "Although we haven't met yet, we already can call each other brothers."

Offensive lineman Cole Carson, 6-6, 290 pounds, of Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest pledged to the Razorbacks on April 21 over offers from Auburn, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Arizona, Colorado, Duke and others.

"Everyone believes in what Coach Pittman and his staff are bringing," said Carson, an ESPN 3-star recruit. "They're going to change the program, there gonna coach to win."

The chats among the commitments helped them bond, Carson said.

"I think it has helped build spirit and friendship," he said.

