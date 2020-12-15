Election commission certifies Hartwick's North Little Rock mayor win

The Pulaski County Election Commission certified Terry Hartwick as North Little Rock's next mayor Monday night.

The commission met to certify results from the Dec. 1 runoff election for North Little Rock's mayoral race and three other contests.

Hartwick, who previously served as mayor of North Little Rock from 1985 to 1989, defeated former state lawmaker Tracy Steele in a tightly contested race that needed a runoff election to determine a winner. Hartwick won 53.6% of the vote, or 5,707 votes, while Steele won 46.4% of the vote, or 4,946 votes.

The North Little Rock mayoral race was one of four contests that went to a runoff election on Dec. 1 because no candidate garnered more than 50% of the vote during the general election.

Hartwick and Steele were the top two vote-getters after the Nov. 3 general election. Hartwick, 71, ran a campaign promising to focus on the under-served parts of North Little Rock and to use his experience as mayor to guide the city through the covid-19 pandemic.

Along with the results of the North Little Rock mayoral race, the Election Commission also certified the results of the race for the North Little Rock City Council Ward 3 and two Little Rock School Board seats.

In the North Little Rock's Ward 3 race, Ron Harris won reelection with 955 votes against challenger John Parker, who received 613 votes. In the Little Rock School Board Zone 3 race, Evelyn Hemphill Callaway defeated Tommy Branch Jr. with 434 votes to Callaway's 217. In the Little Rock School Board Zone 6 race, Vicki Hatter defeated Fransha Anderson with 284 votes to Anderson's 211.

At Monday night's meeting, the commission also heard an update on a subpoena from the state Claims Commission. The subpoena from the Claims Commission is related to an appeal from state Rep. Jim Sorvillo, R-Little Rock, who is challenging the results of the Nov. 3 election, which he narrowly lost to Democrat Ashley Hudson.

The election commissioners said they weren't notified county election staff members were working on fulfilling the subpoena, causing a dispute between them and staff. Workers, hired by the Election Commission staff, spent Monday working on fulfilling the subpoena from the Claims Commission, which was livestreamed on the Pulaski County Election Commission's YouTube channel.

"That's not best practices, the commission should be notified, and the staff has failed to notify," said Republican election Commissioner Evelyn D. Gomez. "Unfortunately it's not the first time it's happened."

Monday's dispute between the Republican election commissioners and staff members is just the latest in several conflicts between the two groups.

Last month, Shawn Camp, assistant director of elections for the Pulaski County Election Commission, filed a police report after an altercation between himself and Gomez. Camp alleged Gomez pushed him to gain access to a suite of offices that commission staff used on the day of the Nov. 3 general election.