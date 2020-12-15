Golden Lions take on N. Texas

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men's basketball team will return to action tonight at the University of North Texas at Denton, Texas.

The UAPB Sports Network radio broadcast begins at 6:45 p.m. on 99.3 FM The Beat, online at uapblionsroar.com/live and on the free UAPB Athletics app prior to the 7 p.m. game. The contest will be video streamed on C-USA.tv with links to watch live via the website, according to a news release.

The Golden Lions are coming off a 67-56 loss at Tulane Saturday. Nicholas Jones had his third straight double-digit scoring game off the bench with a season-high 15 points. Markedric Bell and Joshuwan Johnson each added 12 points, with Bell a rebound shy of a double-double.

Shaun Doss continues to lead the Golden Lions in scoring and ranks third in the SWAC, averaging 16.9 ppg. Bell is tied for ninth in rebounding at 5.7 per contest.

The Mean Green (1-3) won its opening game against Mississippi Valley State before losses against Arkansas, Mississippi State, and No. 11 West Virginia. Javion Hamlet leads UNT in scoring at 10.8 points per game, with Zachary Simmons the team leader in rebounds at 8.3 per contest.

