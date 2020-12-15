Happy birthday: Long overdue appreciation will come your way. Your uniqueness will be understood by people who see deeper and know more. You won't let acknowledgment and praise go to your head.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Test ideas in small ways before you go big-time. Even though your sampling may not be diverse enough to get a good idea of what your actual results would be were you to take the idea wider, the feedback will be valuable.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): There is no bad quality that doesn't have an upside and no good quality that doesn't have a downside. Embrace the dualities instead of judging or fighting them and you grow in power.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Once you figure out that your assumption was incorrect, you'll quickly abandon it. This proves your evolution and is part of your brilliance. A lack of stubbornness will contribute to your ongoing success.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Learning together creates a bond. Challenging environments and circumstances reveal what a person is willing to give to life in order to grow, know and accept more about it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): What is emotional safety? It's being around people you can trust to keep their word and expecting them to do so, or it's being around people known to disappoint and expecting them to do so.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): One of the most difficult relationships to form or maintain is a relationship with an extremely busy person. Bonds are often built in the margins of the action, and for a terribly busy person, those margins are narrow indeed.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You're attracted to purposeful people, and you fear aimlessness, secretly believing it to be contagious. Be careful not to make a quick judgment on the matter. Not all who wander are lost.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Just when you're not expecting much from a project, task or relationship, you'll experience a moment that takes it to the next level. Once you experience it, there's no going back.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): When you speak, things happen. You change things with talk. You'll connect with people and the world in ways that wouldn't have happened had you not made it so with your words.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You've gotten good at blending in with a group. From here, you are quite powerful, as you have the alliance of many. Soon, it will be your turn to take a stand, be seen and heard. Your platform is coming together.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Before you try to separate and categorize things, step back from the mess to look for patterns and connections within it. That insight will be harder to detect once you start moving everything around.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): People can feel that your heart is in the right place, so don't worry if some of the words come out wrong. Knowing the right thing to say and saying it the right way is a learned skill that takes practice. Heart can't be taught.