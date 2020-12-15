Hospital awaits covid vaccine

Jefferson Regional Medical Center is expecting a shipment of 975 doses of the coronavirus vaccine this morning by 10:30 and will start inoculating hospital workers by this afternoon if all goes as planned, officials said Monday.

"Right now, it's on it's way," said Jamie McCombs, director of marketing. "That's what the FedEx tracking says at this point."

Erin Bolton -- the hospital's director of quality and regulatory, and one of the lead people dealing with the incoming vaccines and how to administer them -- said it will take the better part of this week to give a first round of shots to the approximately 600 Jefferson Regional employees who have elected to get them. After that, the vaccines will be made available, probably early next week, to community physicians in the area and their employees and then to first responders, such as ambulance personnel, police and fire department employees.

The vaccine protocol is being handed down from the state Health Department and includes three tiers. The first tier, or those to be first given the shots, includes health care workers, first responders and nursing home residents.

The second tier includes essential workers, such as truck drivers, teachers and grocery store employees. Bolton said the definition of an essential worker is still being determined, but in general these individuals hold positions considered crucial for society to function. Those vaccines will likely be administered in late January or early February.

The third tier includes the general population, with the vaccine available to that group by late April or early May.

Today's delivery to Jefferson Regional, Bolton said, is from Pfizer Inc. and has to be kept extremely cold. Once the vaccine arrives, she said, the hospital staff has to replace the dry ice that comes with it and then wait two hours to make sure the vaccine is within its temperature tolerance. Then, when the staff is ready to administer the vaccine, they can thaw it quickly at room temperature or put it in a refrigerator for two to three hours.

Part of the process of administering the vaccine is to take the vials of liquid vaccine and reconstitute them by adding saline solution to the containers. Once that is done, Bolton said, the staff has six hours to use the vaccine.

The doses that Jefferson Regional expects to receive are part of 24,000 doses being shipped to the state of Arkansas, Bolton said adding that Jefferson Regional received the minimum number of doses available from Pfizer. The Pfizer vaccine protocol calls for two doses to be administered within 21 days of each other.

"We feel we are very fortunate," Bolton said. "Other, bigger hospitals may only get 975 doses and have to be more selective with their doses."

Eighteen hospitals were selected by the state to receive shipments today, she said, and five pharmacies,which will be responsible for distributing the vaccine to the smaller hospitals around the state.

The Pfizer vaccine protocol calls for two doses to be administered within 21 days of each other. On top of what the hospital gets today, more is in the pipeline.

"We were told to expect a second shipment next week," Bolton said. "It could be more Pfizer. It could be Moderna. It could be both."

The Moderna vaccine, she said, is a little easier to handle and will likely be used in nursing homes. The company's website says its vaccine is stable at typical freezer temperatures, and once thawed, it remains stable at refrigerator temperatures for up to 30 days. The Moderna vaccine, Bolton said, requires another shot in 28 days.

As for today's Pfizer shipment, Bolton said, the hospital can administer all 975 doses as soon as possible, and then Pfizer will ship another 975 doses in about 21 days for the second shot. The same will be true for the Moderna vaccine that could come next week, though the minimum shipment of that vaccine is 100, she said.

Bolton made a point to say that the two vaccines cannot be interchanged.

"We can't mix the shots," she said. "You have to stay with the vaccine you started with."

Those that get the shots will receive a card with the date and brand of the vaccine they received and a date for when they have to return for the booster shot.

Training in how to handle the vaccine and administer the shots has been a high priority at the hospital. Bolton said there have been special webinar classes as well as a two-hour online class aimed at those who will be hands-on with the vaccine.

"We have select members of our staff who have been specially trained to give the vaccine," she said.

A second shipment that is coming next week is part of 60,000 doses the state is expecting, Bolton said. And to make sure Jefferson Regional receives some of that order, the doses received this week must be used.

"That's why we're pushing to get these in arms as fast as we can," she said.

As for today's shipment, Bolton said everyone at the hospital is nervously waiting.

"We're sitting here with our fingers crossed," she said.

Today's shipment to Jefferson Regional and other locations in the state is part of 2.9 million doses being shipped around the country.

Pine Bluff was the site of the first case of covid-19 in Arkansas, which was detected in early March. Since then, Jefferson County has had 5,092 cases of the coronavirus and 107 confirmed deaths, and Arkansas has had 187,057 cases and 2,990 deaths, according to the Arkansas Health Department as of 7 p.m. Monday.

Across the country, there have been 16.4 million cases of the coronavirus and more than 300,000 people have died from it, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center as of 7 p.m. Monday.