Insurer to close stores as covid-19 measure

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:02 a.m.

Arkansas BlueCross BlueShield is shuttering its retail stores temporarily to help control the spread of covid-19.

Sales and service operations at locations across the state will be handled online and by telephone. The stores will shut down at the close of business Thursday.

"We take the covid-19 pandemic seriously and the latest case numbers warrant everyone taking additional precautions," said Curtis Barnett, president and chief executive officer of Arkansas Blue Cross. "We can still provide great service by telephone, video or online while protecting our employees and customers."

The company has multiple locations in Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Hot Springs, Jonesboro, Little Rock, Pine Bluff, Rogers and Texarkana.

Customers will receive service through Zoom meetings or can call the phone number on the back of their member ID cards. Service also will be available through the member portal at arkbluecross.com or other websites the health care provider offers.

