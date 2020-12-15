Irish, Tigers to get full look in rematch

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker (34) is tackled by Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)

No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 3 Clemson expect to be rested and at full strength when they meet in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday.

That wasn't the case when the teams first played a month ago.

The Fighting Irish (10-0, 9-0 ACC) rallied to defeat the Tigers 47-40 in a double-overtime showdown last month.

This time, Clemson (9-1, 8-1) will have several players back, including Heisman Trophy contender Trevor Lawrence. The quarterback missed the first matchup, forced to watch from the sidelines after testing positive for covid-19.

Notre Dame has had to shuffle its talented and massive offensive line the past few weeks because of injuries.

Right guard Tommy Kraemer was the ACC offensive lineman of the week after Notre Dame beat Boston College on Nov. 14, but missed the following week against North Carolina and saw limited action against Syracuse in the regular-season finale.

Defensive lineman Jayson Adamilola wasn't on the field for the Fighting Irish against Boston College or North Carolina, but practiced all last week.

The extra week off before the championship game has helped the Irish recover, Coach Brian Kelly said. After talking with medical personnel, the coach said "we're in a green light situation" with those players.

Clemson is also giving the green light to linebacker James Skalski, a senior considered the heart and soul of the defense who had groin surgery in October and missed the game against the Fighting Irish.

Skalski was also limited the last time Clemson took the field, playing sparingly in a win over Virginia Tech on Dec. 5. But Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables believes Skalski will be a factor in the title game.

"We feel like he's gonna be close to, if not, 100%," Venables said.

Along with Skalski, Clemson's defense will have starting linebacker Mike Jones Jr. and defensive tackle Tyler Davis in the lineup, two contributors who weren't on the field against Notre Dame.

Tigers Coach Dabo Swinney said the presence of his starters should bring more consistency to the defense that gave up 518 yards to the Irish last month.

"Hopefully, we can do a better job of not giving up some of the big plays," Swinney said.

That'll be a challenge if Irish quarterback Ian Book plays as well as he did the first time.

The Tigers led 33-26 in the final two minutes when Book connected on a 53-yard pass to Avery Davis to the Clemson 4. Book found Davis again three plays later for the tying TD with 22 seconds left.

Book threw for 310 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 67 yards.

Book's not worried about who's behind center for the Tigers since Lawrence doesn't play defense.

"My job is to win as the quarterback," Book said in a radio interview. "Whoever the 11 guys were that they were going to put out there on defense is what we were going to go against."

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly leads his players out of the tunnel before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney watches during the third quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)