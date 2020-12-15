Jacksonville man charged with capital murder in double homicide

Kenneth L. Connors, 59, of Jacksonville was arrested on a warrant for capital murder in connection with the death of two North Little Rock men.

A second man has been arrested in connection with the April 21 deaths of Derrick Allen and Darrell Momphrey, police said Tuesday.

Kenneth L. Connors, 59, of Jacksonville was arrested Monday on a warrant for capital murder, according to a news release issued by North Little Rock police.

According to the release, Connors is also facing charges of possession of a firearm by certain persons and tampering with evidence.

In April, officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle behind a Little Rock residence. When they arrived, they found two men later identified as Momphrey, 57, and Allen, 40, both of North Little Rock, dead in the vehicle, police said.

Police arrested Brian Allen, 42, of North Little Rock, in November in connection with the murder. Allen was charged with two counts of capital murder, possession of a firearm by certain persons and tampering with evidence, according to police.

Connors is set to appear in the North Little Rock District Court on Tuesday.