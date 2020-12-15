Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Jacksonville man charged with capital murder in double homicide

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 10:59 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Kenneth L. Connors, 59, of Jacksonville was arrested on a warrant for capital murder in connection with the death of two North Little Rock men.

A second man has been arrested in connection with the April 21 deaths of Derrick Allen and Darrell Momphrey, police said Tuesday.

Kenneth L. Connors, 59, of Jacksonville was arrested Monday on a warrant for capital murder, according to a news release issued by North Little Rock police.

According to the release, Connors is also facing charges of possession of a firearm by certain persons and tampering with evidence.

In April, officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle behind a Little Rock residence. When they arrived, they found two men later identified as Momphrey, 57, and Allen, 40, both of North Little Rock, dead in the vehicle, police said.

Police arrested Brian Allen, 42, of North Little Rock, in November in connection with the murder. Allen was charged with two counts of capital murder, possession of a firearm by certain persons and tampering with evidence, according to police.

Connors is set to appear in the North Little Rock District Court on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT