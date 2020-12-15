Library panel's 3 ousted by JPs

Three members of the board of trustees of the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System were replaced by the Jefferson County Quorum Court on Monday night, including the board chairman, Tommy Brown.

There was no discussion at the December quorum court meeting when the resolution to approve the appointment of three members of the library system's board of trustees came up on the agenda. County Judge Gerald Robinson had submitted a letter to the justices of the peace on Dec. 10 asking the quorum court to support his efforts to remove two members of the board because of their recent support of a contract with the library director, Bobby Morgan.

At a library board meeting last week, Robinson asked Brown to resign immediately in a hand-delivered letter. The county judge was upset with Brown and some members of the board because of their consideration of a contract to allow Morgan to work part-time at the Pine Bluff library while living in another state and while still receiving full-time benefits. According to Robinson, those actions by Brown and the other board members were an insult to the residents of Jefferson County.

But Brown told the Pine Bluff Commercial earlier Monday, when told that his possible ejection from the library board was on the quorum court agenda, that he did not bring forth any legislation or action and that it was Morgan who submitted the contract in November.

Robinson said after last week's meeting that if Brown refused to resign, then Robinson would seek his removal through action from the quorum court. The county judge said last week that he was looking for business-minded individuals to serve on the board who would do what is right for Jefferson County.

"Mr. Brown, even after consultation with the county attorney asking him not to pursue this, he pursued this unfathomable legislation," Robinson said in his letter to the justices of the peace along with an attached contract. "I now cannot trust their decision-making process when it comes to doing what's best for the library."

Brown submitted his own letter to Robinson on Monday afternoon in response to the county judge's resignation request, but the letter would not be enough to save Brown's position on the board. In the letter, Brown, a Pine Bluff attorney, retold the events that led up to Thursday's library board meeting, stating that Morgan had presented a contract to the board in November asking for full-time benefits as a part-time worker for one year.

"We did not agree with that contract," Brown told the Pine Bluff Commercial prior to Monday's quorum court meeting. Brown said all the board members received a copy of the contract and discussed it during their Nov. 10 meeting. "We advised her to let the library attorney look at it," he said. "The board told her then that she could not be a part-time employee and receive full-time benefits."

In Brown's letter to Robinson, he wrote: 'The minutes reflect quite clearly that the consensus of the board was to send the contract to the library attorney, John Baker, for a review and to prepare a better contract. The contract was modified by Baker and Morgan and a special meeting was held on December 1 to discuss the contract."

Brown said that in no way did he write or support the contract. During the specially called meeting last week, Brown pointed out, it was the board that made numerous revisions to the contract and that everyone was in agreement with the modifications even though Robinson, who attended that meeting, had his reservations.

According to Brown, Morgan did not get a copy of the final contract until Wednesday, the day before Thursday's library meeting. After concerns by Robinson and Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington were expressed during the public comment period, the board went into executive session and ultimately decided not to offer Morgan the contract. She has stated that she "wasn't going to sign it anyway."

"I have not orchestrated or attempted to orchestrate any contract," said Brown, who added that the board as a whole made the decision.

The quorum court voted unanimously to replace board members Linda Johnson Banks, who Robinson said is retiring, Anna Marie Jacks and Brown. Effective immediately, Tom Owens will replace Brown, Chandra Griffin will replace Banks, and Avarlon Harelston will replace Jacks.

In other business, an ordinance was approved by the quorum court to implement a countywide hiring freeze. Due to the economic crisis, the hiring freeze will last through Dec. 31, 2021. Exceptions include:

• Chief administrators of the circuit and district courts.

• Commissioned law enforcement positions within the sheriff's office.

• Custody and corrections officers within the sheriff's office.

• Juvenile intake, probation and correction officer positions at the Jack Jones Juvenile Detention Center.

• Any position funded entirely by one or more grants.

• Temporary positions supporting within the elections divisions of the county.