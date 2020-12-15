Prep Sports Roundup

PREP BASKETBALL

Boys

Clarksville 51, Pottsville 50

Owen Ashlock's bucket with 12.4 seconds remaining completed a Clarksville comeback as the Panthers rallied to defeat Pottsville in a 4A-4 Conference game Monday at Clarksville.

Clarksville was behind 42-26 to start the fourth quarter and trailed by 17 points midway through the fourth quarter before the Panthers rallied, eventually outscoring Pottsville 25-8 over the final 8 minutes.

Ashlock finished with 22 points to lead Clarksville while John Case added 11 and Cody Qualls 10.

Alma 46, Mena 27

Alma outscored Mena 10-0 in the third quarter and pulled away from the Bearcats during nonconference action in Alma.

The outburst helped the Airedales (3-1) turn a four-point halftime lead into a 38-24 cushion, and the Bearcats managed only one field goal in the second half.

Drew Battles led Alma with 17 points, while Trey Day had 13 for Mena (1-4).

Girls

Mena 42, Alma 39

Mena staged a fourth-quarter comeback and slipped past Alma in a nonconference game at Alma.

Mena bounced back and outscored Alma 11-4 in the fourth quarter after the Lady Airedales overcame a 24-21 halftime deficit and took a 35-31 lead after three quarters.

Gracie Lyle led the Lady Bearcats with 15 points. Halyn Carmack had 15 points for Alma, followed by Loryn Kelley with 13.