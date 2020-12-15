Marquette takes down No. 9 Creighton

Maryland forward Galin Smith (30) blocks a shot by Rutgers guard Ron Harper Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

OMAHA, Neb. -- D.J. Carton scored a career-high 20 points, and Greg Elliott and Dawson Garcia combined for 23 of their 28 in the second half to lead Marquette past No. 9 Creighton 89-84 on Monday night.

The Golden Eagles (5-2, 1-0 Big East) came back from a 12-point deficit to take a lead and then held off a couple of late comeback bids by the Bluejays (4-2, 0-1).

Mitch Ballock went 8 of 13 on three-pointers and had a season-high 26 points to lead Creighton. Denzel Mahoney added 21 points

The Golden Eagles beat the 2019-20 Big East regular-season co-champions for the first time in four meetings. They held Creighton to one field goal over five minutes while using a 19-7 spurt to create a 75-63 cushion with 5 1/2 minutes left.

The Bluejays ran off nine consecutive points to get to 76-75. Carton made a three, and Garcia hit a jumper and a putback to make it 83-75, but it was back to a three-point game when Ballock hit the last of his three-pointers.

Carton missed a free throw but Marquette kept possession on a tie-up under the basket. Koby McEwen made two free throws for an 85-80 lead with 30 seconds left.

Creighton struggled at the free throw line in the second half, making only 11 of 22.

One of the prettiest passes of the season set up Ballock's 3 to beat the halftime buzzer.

Marcus Zegarowski started driving the lane and kicked the ball out to Antwann Jones on the left wing. As Elliott closed in, Jones leaned to his right to snag the ball, then whipped it behind his back without looking to Ballock in the corner. As two defenders closed out on him, Ballock swished his shot as the clock hit zeros to make it 44-35.

NO. 19 RUTGERS 74, MARYLAND 60

COLLEGE PARK, Md.-- Ron Harper Jr. scored 19 of his 27 points in the second half, and No. 19 Rutgers won its Big Ten opener for the first time in school history, grinding past Maryland.

The Scarlet Knights (5-0, 1-0) broke open a tight game with a 10-0 run that made it 50-38 with 11:49 left. Myles Johnson started and ended the spree with dunks, and Harper contributed a three-pointer.

After Donta Scott stemmed the surge with a long-range jumper, Harper connected from behind the arc and Jacob Young scored in the lane to give the Scarlet Knights a 14-point cushion.

Scott scored 20 and Eric Ayala added 12 for Maryland (4-2, 0-1).

WOMEN'S TOP 25

NO. 7 BAYLOR 91,

TEXAS TECH 45

WACO, Texas -- NaLyssa Smith had 21 points and nine rebounds as the No. 7 Baylor women rolled over Texas Tech.

DiJonai Carrington scored 13 points to help the Lady Bears (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) to a 42-4 advantage in bench scoring.

Baylor broke a 47-47 tie in the series with its 23rd consecutive victory over the Lady Raiders (3-2, 0-1).

Vivian Gray was the only Texas Tech player in double figures with 18 points.

NO. 13 MISSISSIPPI ST. 103,

TROY 76

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Rickea Jackson and Sidney Cooks combined for 56 points and 12 three-pointers as No. 13 Mississippi State hit a record 18 three-pointers in a rout of Troy.

Jackson scored 30 points, four shy of her career high, going 6 of 10 from three-point range. Cooks added a career-high 26 points, hitting 6 of 11 behind the arc. Neither had hit more than 3 three-pointers in a game.

Aliyah Matharu added four three-pointers and 16 points for the Bulldogs (3-1), who bounced back from a 67-63 loss at South Florida.

NO. 14 MARYLAND 91,

RUTGERS 87

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Mimi Collins scored a career-high 22 points, Diamond Miller added 19 and No. 14 Maryland beat Rutgers 91-87 to spoil Arella Guirantes' 33-point, 10-rebound, six-assist performance.

Chloe Bibby added 15 points and 11 rebounds and Ashley Owusu, the Big Ten freshman of the year last season, also scored 15 for Maryland (4-1, 1-0 Big Ten). Katie Benzan scored 12 points -- all on three-pointers.

Guirantes, the returning Big Ten scoring champion, was 12 of 23 from the field with eight turnovers for Rutgers (2-1, 1-1).

NO. 16 NORTHWESTERN 80,

MINNESOTA 51

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Veronica Burton had 20 points and a career-high 10 assists as No. 16 Northwestern rolled over Minnesota.

Sydney Wood added 19 points for the Wildcats (2-0). Lindsey Pulliam scored 13 points and Courtney Shaw 10 as Northwestern, despite going 4 of 16 from three-point range, shot 54% and made 12 of 15 free throws.

Jasmine Powell scored 15 points with seven assists for the Gophers (1-3).

NO. 20 MISSOURI STATE 72,

MISSOURI 58

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Brice Calip and Elle Ruffridge scored 18 points apiece and No. 20 Missouri State scored its last 12 points from the foul line to defeat Missouri.

Sydney Wilson scored 11 points and Sydney Manning had 10 for Missouri State (4-1), which finished 23 of 28 from the foul line. The Bears were 7 of 21 from three-point range.

Ladazhia Williams scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Tigers (1-1).

