Motion filed to toss case against LR, police chief

Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey (left) and City Director Lance Hines (right) are shown in these file photos.

Chris Burks, an attorney representing Capt. Marcus Paxton, one of the Little Rock police officials suing Police Chief Keith Humphrey and the city over allegations of retaliation, filed a motion Monday to dismiss the lawsuit.

Burks did not immediately return an email Monday requesting comment on the voluntary motion to dismiss. Paxton's lawsuit was originally filed in late May in Pulaski County Circuit Court.

An amended complaint filed Dec. 4 accused Humphrey of retaliating against Paxton because of testimony given by Sgt. Tory Trammel, one of the training division officials under Paxton's command, in September 2019 during a Little Rock Civil Service Commission appeal hearing to review Humphrey's decision to terminate then-officer Charles Starks after the fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire in February 2019.

According to the complaint, Humphrey transferred Paxton from the training division and placed him in a position supervising civilians. As a result, Paxton was denied pay and training opportunities he otherwise would have obtained, the lawsuit said.

Humphrey continued to treat Paxton worse than other employees and later, at the end of September of this year, changed Paxton's job assignment a second time, the complaint alleged.

"Other officers have asked Paxton: 'Why does Humphrey hate you so much?'" Paxton said in the complaint.

Paxton was constructively terminated in November, according to the complaint. A constructive termination, or constructive discharge, is defined as when an employer makes someone's working conditions intolerable, leaving the employee no choice but to quit.

The actions violated the Arkansas Civil Rights Act and the Arkansas Whistle-Blower Act and constituted wrongful termination in violation of public policy, according to the complaint.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen is overseeing the case.

In a ruling in a separate lawsuit filed by Burks, Griffen found in November that Humphrey and the city violated the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act by failing to provide several Police Department officials with their personnel records.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. named Humphrey as the city's police chief in March 2019. Humphrey's hiring from his previous job as chief in Norman, Okla., came shortly after Scott was inaugurated.

Over the course of this year, Burks has served as legal counsel for a series of Little Rock Police Department officials -- including two assistant police chiefs, though one has since resigned to become the head of the Arkansas State Capitol Police -- who have filed lawsuits against Humphrey accusing the police chief of retaliation and discrimination in the wake of the Blackshire shooting and Starks' termination.

Paxton was one of seven Little Rock police captains who, along with the department's three assistant chiefs, signed a Sept. 15 letter addressed to the mayor and Little Rock Board of Directors in which they described Humphrey as "a catastrophic problem" and asked the city leaders to immediately resolve the issues related to Humphrey's leadership.

Humphrey filed a countersuit Sept. 30 in federal court accusing police officials who have sued him; leaders of the Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge No. 17; and others of conspiring to oust him from his job. The police chief is represented in that lawsuit by attorney Michael Laux.

The Little Rock Board of Directors is scheduled this evening to vote on a symbolic resolution from Ward 5 City Director Lance Hines expressing the board's lack of confidence in the police chief and urging the mayor to take appropriate action.