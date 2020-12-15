North Little Rock police investigate after body found in house fire

North Little Rock police are investigating a fatal house fire earlier this month in the 1100 block of Claycut Circle, according to North Little Rock fire authorities.

Fire Chief Gerald Tucker said emergency services responded to a fire at the residence at about 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 7. An occupant of the house was found dead, he said.

The identity of the victim or the circumstances of the fire has not been disclosed and the investigation was awaiting results from the state Crime Lab, Tucker said.

"We've not come to any conclusions yet," he said. "We are waiting for some information to come back from the Arkansas State Crime Lab to where we can draw some of our conclusions."